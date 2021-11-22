Black Friday sales of Romanian online retailer eMAG in Bulgaria rise 17% y/y to €28.6mn

By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2021

The Black Friday sales of Romania-based online retailer eMAG in Bulgaria increased by 17% y/y to BGN55.9mn (€28.6mn), Investor.bg reported on November 22.

Private consumption in Bulgaria has been rising this year thanks to wage hikes. Public sector wages increased by 18% in the first half of the year, while private sector salaries rose by almost 11%.

382,000 products were sold during eMAG's Black Friday campaign in Bulgaria on November 19 this year, according to eMAG Bulgaria, Investor.bg reported.

The company entered the Bulgarian market in 2012 and opened its first two showrooms in the country in September 2020 and October 2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD signs deal to acquire minority stake in Bulgarian insurer Euroins

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on October 5 it has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Bulgaria’s Euroins Insurance Group (EIG). “The EBRD is ... more

EIB lends Bulgaria’s Sofia municipality €60mn for sustainable mobility projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on September 14 it is lending €60mn to Bulgaria’s Sofia municipality for projects for sustainable urban mobility. The loan should support Sofia’s goal ... more

EBRD invests €30mn in Bulgarian insurer with major exposure to Romania

Bulgarian group Еurohold announced that “it is engaged in advanced discussions with ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    5 days ago
  3. Russia strikes deal on Iran's multi-trillion dollar Chalous gas field as ‘final act securing control over European energy market’
    5 days ago
  4. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    1 day ago
  5. Albania’s EU accession talks still held up by Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia
    3 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    30 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    7 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    1 month ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    28 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss