Black Friday sales of Romanian online retailer eMAG in Bulgaria rise 17% y/y to €28.6mn

The Black Friday sales of Romania-based online retailer eMAG in Bulgaria increased by 17% y/y to BGN55.9mn (€28.6mn), Investor.bg reported on November 22.

Private consumption in Bulgaria has been rising this year thanks to wage hikes. Public sector wages increased by 18% in the first half of the year, while private sector salaries rose by almost 11%.

382,000 products were sold during eMAG's Black Friday campaign in Bulgaria on November 19 this year, according to eMAG Bulgaria, Investor.bg reported.

The company entered the Bulgarian market in 2012 and opened its first two showrooms in the country in September 2020 and October 2021.