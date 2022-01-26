BioSense and NASA team up to help Serbia's agriculture sector adapt to climate change

The Novi Sad Institute BioSense, in cooperation with NASA and US universities, is developing a system for monitoring and rational use of water resources and land in Serbia, the institute announced.

The project is intended to help Serbian agriculture cope with climate change and use water resources and land as rationally as possible.

“NASA and US universities launch ideas with #BioSense! The new project will help Serbian agriculture face climate change and make more rational use of water resources and land,” the institute wrote on Facebook.

“Together with our American colleagues, we will analyze satellite images of Vojvodina, and try to answer how climate change will affect domestic agriculture and the environment, as well as what specifically we can do to increase production efficiency and maintain biodiversity,” BioSense assistant director for innovation Oskar Marko said, Beta news agency reported.

BioSense Institute Vladimir Crnojevic said he believes that this is another important step in the process of digitalisation of agriculture.

"Currently, the most important starting point for the development of agriculture is data. By sharing data and knowledge through cooperation with top scientific institutions and investing in research, intellectual capital is multiplied, new ideas and solutions are created that will make agriculture more efficient," he said.

The project will last until 2024, and the latest information and results of the project will be published on the website of the BioSense Institute.