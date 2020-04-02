Billionaire Alisher Usmanov donates $20mn to help equip new Uzbekistan hospital for treating pandemic patients

Billionaire Alisher Usmanov donates $20mn to help equip new Uzbekistan hospital for treating pandemic patients
Alisher Usmanov is widely known in Uzbekistan as a philanthropist who has contributed to major social projects.
By bne IntelIiNews April 2, 2020

Russian billionaire of Uzbek origin, Alisher Usmanov, has donated $20mn to a charitable organisation in Uzbekistan to help equip a hospital to be constructed for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients outside the capital Tashkent, the UzNews.uz news service has reported.

Usmanov is widely known in Uzbekistan as a philanthropist who has contributed to major social projects. The businessman told bne IntelliNews in March that he gave “several hundred million dollars” to Uzbekistan last year and was also financing the construction of an Islamic centre in Tashkent, among other things.

The $20mn donation has been allocated to the Mercy and Health Foundation under the Uzbek Health Ministry, the news outlet said.

As of April 3, Central Asia’s most populous nation had registered 221 coronavirus cases, including two deaths.

Ten hospitals

Uzbekistan is currently constructing 10 hospitals across the country to help treat coronavirus infections, Trend news agency reported on March 26, citing the health ministry. They will be located in Andijan, Navoi and Surkhandarya regions. 

The authorities also ordered the transformation of a new building, originally constructed as part of the Tashkent Dental Institute in the capital’s Yashnabad District, into a modern 250-bed medical facility. The building is set to be put into operation in May.

Moreover, 55 hectares of land in Tashkent Region’s Yukorichirchiksky District have been allocated for the construction of a quarantine facility which officials intend to build within a short period of time. Another similarly large institution is set to be constructed in Zangiata District.

Uzbekistan has announced lockdowns of the cities of Tashkent, Samarkand, Namangan, Andijan and Gulistan along with the entirety of Surkhandarya Province as part of its efforts to contain its coronavirus outbreak. All businesses in the locked down cities except for food and medicine retailers are where possible switching to remote work, while public transit has been shut down.

Two of the cities under lockdown, Namangan and Andijan, are located in the densely populated Fergana Valley.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered Uzbekistan’s government on March 19 to borrow up to $1bn abroad to assist with financing measures to be introduced to help address the virus outbreak and its impact on the economy. Uzbekistan could lose around $1.1bn from forecast export revenue in 2020 due to the global economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, lowering its GDP projection to 3.7% instead of the previously projected 5.5%, the Uzbek authorities have said.

Uzbekistan has previously announced the closure of its borders and made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks in all public areas.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD reveals CEE/Eurasia economies’ vulnerability to external shocks amid coronavirus crisis

COMMENT: The Uzbek government reaches out to business ahead of its privatisation campaign

Uzbekistan's Karimova imprisoned for 13 years in new extortion and embezzlement case

News

Turkey’s top listed automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas show “first signs” of virus trouble

Some auto sales growth seen at the start of March may be the last recorded for quite some time.

Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns

Analyst warns, meanwhile, that Turkish banks are more vulnerable in pandemic emergency than they were in 2018 lira crisis.

Europe’s biggest city Istanbul running out of time to stop virus surge warns mayor

Ekrem Imamoglu steps up calls for Turkish president Erdogan to announce lockdown. Says he’s anxious “politics” between rival camps are hindering response to pandemic badly needed by metropolis of 16 million.

Albania and Montenegro to suffer huge tourism losses due to coronavirus warns S&P

Small "Sun, Sea, and Sand" island destinations to be the worst affected by slowdown in global tourism flows this year, followed by Central and Eastern Europe, rating agency says.

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to slash oil production, Trump claims

Donald Trump said on April 2 that Russia and Saudi Arabia would be cutting their output, instead of continuing with a supply war that could result in hundreds of oil companies going out of business. The Kremlin denied his claim.

Turkey’s top listed automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas show “first signs” of virus trouble
8 hours ago
Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns
1 day ago
Europe’s biggest city Istanbul running out of time to stop virus surge warns mayor
23 hours ago
Albania and Montenegro to suffer huge tourism losses due to coronavirus warns S&P
1 day ago
Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to slash oil production, Trump claims
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    9 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    12 days ago
  3. Poland “relatively resilient” to COVID-19, Fitch says
    3 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan’s wheat flour export ban amid pandemic opposed by millers as unnecessary hoarding
    7 days ago
  5. Moscow locked down as coronavirus infections in Russia accelerate
    5 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    12 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    9 days ago
  3. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    27 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    1 month ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss