Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest after submitting a second political song

Belarus has been rejected from the Eurovision song context after the band, Galasy ZMesta, submitted a politicised song mocking anti-government protests for the second time.

The country was told to submit a new song two weeks ago over concerns their entry had a political subtext.

But the re-submission, by the same group, has now also been deemed inappropriate by contest organisers.

I Will Teach You, a song by Galasy ZMesta, featured lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", prompting a backlash from opposition figures.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organisers of Eurovision, said the lyrics were inappropriate and told the band to submit a new song.

EBU released a statement regarding Belarus' 2021 Eurovision Song Contest entry over the weekend saying the new song is no better than the last one.

"On Wednesday 10 March we wrote to the broadcaster BTRC, which is responsible for Belarus’ entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, to request that they take all steps necessary to amend their entry to this year’s event to ensure it is compliant with the rules of the competition.

Following this BTRC submitted a new song, by the same artists, within an agreed timeframe.

The EBU and the Reference Group, the Contest’s governing board, carefully scrutinized the new entry to assess its eligibility to compete.

It was concluded that the new submission was also in breach of the rules of the competition that ensure the Contest is not instrumentalized or brought into disrepute.

As BTRC have failed to submit an eligible entry within the extended deadline, regrettably, Belarus will not be participating in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in May."