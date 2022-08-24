‘Bark Map’ social media app causes outcry in Turkey after spike in number of poisoned street dogs

‘Bark Map’ social media app causes outcry in Turkey after spike in number of poisoned street dogs
Activists in Turkey say dogs are being hunted with the Havita app. Pictured is Kusadasi on Turkey's Aegean coast. / Zeynel Cebeci, cc-by-sa 4.0.
By bne IntelIiNews August 24, 2022

Havrita (“Bark Map”), a Turkish social media app that targets stray dogs by providing users with a mapping/location service, has come under fire after a spike in the number of poisoned street dogs.

Launched in May 2022, Havrita allows the app user to share a picture of a dog and its location across all 81 provinces of Turkey. This appears to have led to the surge in the number of cases of poisoned dogs. Head of the Animal Rights Commission of the Istanbul Bar Association, Gulsaniye Ekmekci, told Gazete Duvar how in the southern Antalya province, around eight to 10 dogs were found dead around the same locations indicated on Havrita. 

Amid a growing outcry, social media users in Turkey have started a hashtag (#HavritaKapatilsin (“Shut down Havrita”)) to call for the shutting down of Havrita. Protesters have taken aim at the platform's spokesperson, lawyer Devrim Kocak. However, in a tweet, Kocak suggested those wanting the platform taken offline were misguided. 

According to the pro-government Sabah newspaper, “the platform is the work of a group of activists who founded it after a high school student was killed after he was mauled by 25 stray dogs in the central province of Kayseri in 2019.”

In another tweet, Kocak described the app as a “user-friendly social media application” that should be protected under Article 56 of the Constitution. The article protects people's right to live in a healthy and stable environment.

GlobalVoices noted that the Havrita website  is full of photographs of stray dogs with locations. Havrita's founders, the media outlet reported, claimed it was not for targeting but for identifying locations, while adding that Havrita bears no responsibility for what happens to the dogs once their location is pinned on the map.

Guliz Gunduz, who works to help stray animals, raised concern about Havrita's past in an interview with online news platform Bianet. Havrita’s founders, he said, were involved in a public campaign several years ago that targeted street cats. The campaign went by the name of Anadolu Kedisi (“Anatolian Cat”).

“Then they went after dogs, and we, animal rights defenders and organisations, responded seriously. They stopped for a while, until approximately a year ago, the same people founded a website called Basibos Kopek Sorunu [‘The problem of the stray dog’]” said Gunduz was quoted as saying in the interview. In response, he added, people started feeling uneasy when passing stray dogs. “Even though, street animals are afraid [of] us anyway. They face violence and abuse anyway. Instead of punishing the culprits, we are now seeing that the stray dogs are held accountable,” he said.

On August 22, after orders from the Ankara Criminal Judgeship of Peace no. 1, access to the Havrita app and website were blocked. On the same day, Kocak said the application would be paused due to the public backlash.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously described shelters available for stray dogs as clean and safe environments. But critics claim there are very few shelters in Turkey that provide adequate services to stray dogs.

In an interview with The IndependentMine Vural, an animal rights activist and veterinary technician in Istanbul, said: “in general in Turkey, shelters are trauma and death camps for animals.” 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Twitter suspends Serbian diplomatic accounts

Russia’s e-commerce company Ozon keeps 2022 80% turnover growth forecast, but losses up 19% in 6M22

MOSCOW BLOG: Nationalising Russia’s internet

Tech

Twitter suspends Serbian diplomatic accounts

It's not known why Twitter suspended the accounts of several Serbian embassies, though it follows a significant rise in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

Russia’s e-commerce company Ozon keeps 2022 80% turnover growth forecast, but losses up 19% in 6M22

One of Russia’s big three e-commerce company says it is sticking with its forecast for turnover growth of 80% this year, despite the sanctions and economic slowdown.

Yandex exits the news aggregating business in Russia

Tech major Yandex announces its exit from the news aggregation business through a deal to offload Yandex.news and Yandex.zen to internet rival VK in return for grocery delivery service Delivery Club. The deal will help Yandex out of a tricky bind.

Catalyst Romania backs e-store evoMAG to fund expansion

evoMAG raises its first major funding in 17 years as it pursues expansion in Romania and abroad.

Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer

Deal to accelerate SeedBlink's coverage as a pan-European player, broadening its geographic footprint in CEE and Benelux.

Twitter suspends Serbian diplomatic accounts
20 hours ago
Russia’s e-commerce company Ozon keeps 2022 80% turnover growth forecast, but losses up 19% in 6M22
21 hours ago
Yandex exits the news aggregating business in Russia
1 day ago
Catalyst Romania backs e-store evoMAG to fund expansion
6 days ago
Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    4 days ago
  3. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    16 days ago
  5. Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
    2 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    12 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    16 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    16 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    7 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss