Balkan Business Sentiment Index reached historic high in 2019

Balkan Business Sentiment Index reached historic high in 2019
By bne IntelliNews June 25, 2020

The Balkan Business Sentiment Index (BBSI) reached a historic high 65 points in 2019, continuing its increasing trajectory that was briefly interrupted in 2018.

The increase was driven by bright future expectations more than by the present situation, as businesses face a range of obstacles including corruption. 

Respondents said corruption is one of the biggest problem in the Western Balkan countries, with 71% of citizens considering that their governments failed to fight corruption successfully in 2019, which is up by 10pp from a year earlier, the EU enlargement commissioner said on June 24, citing the results of the Balkan Barometer 2020 survey.

On a more positive note, EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that one of the things from the survey which is important for him is that 59% of citizens of the six Western Balkan countries believe that EU membership is a good thing, which is 10pp more than in the previous two years. 26% believe their countries will never achieve EU membership.

Varhelyi added that the European Commission is expected to present the draft negotiation frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia in the next days, even though the document was expected much earlier.

The Balkan Business Opinion Barometer for 2020 showed that the Western Balkans are generally satisfied with the outcome of 2019, though there were variations between countries. 

The political crisis, lack of democratic procedures and pronounced uncertainty in Montenegro caused an across the board drop in satisfaction with the government’s conduct, stability, and predictability of laws and an increased sense of corruption.

On the other hand, the commitment of the government of North Macedonia helped the scores to rebound.

Approaching EU prospects in North Macedonia and Albania has had a positive effect on the perception of businesses. The pool of pro-EU businesses expanded in Albania and the North Macedonia by 20 and 15 pp, respectively.

However, unresolved disputes hamper a sense of regional cooperation. The share of businesses in support of regional cooperation has declined, mainly due to the backward trends in Serbia, but also Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro, as the former two have had unresolved trade disputes with Kosovo.

EU-financed Balkan Barometer 2020 is the sixth edition of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) of the annual business opinion survey commissioned by the RCC.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Western Balkan coal power plants still greatly exceed pollution limits

Tourists trickle back to the Adriatic

Albania's industrial output down 11.2% y/y in 1Q20

Data

Remittances to Moldova spike in May amid lockdown relaxation in Europe

Gross transfers from abroad to Moldovan households increased by 22% y/y to $142mn in May, reflecting payments delayed during the lockdown period.

Ukraine’s industrial production decline slows to 11.7% y/y in May

Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 11.7% in May y/y, less than April’s record y/y drop of 16.2%, according to the State Statistics Service

Restrictions come down again in emerging Europe as coronavirus cases surge

Several countries in emerging Europe have re-imposed lockdowns and border restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after reporting spikes in new infections.

Polish retail sales stage surprising recovery in May

Polish retail sales retreated by an unexpectedly mild margin of 7.7% y/y in May, rebounding from the 22.9% y/y collapse in April.

Polish industrial production leaves trough in May

The industrial sector improved somewhat in May thanks to the gradual easing of the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which pummeled output in April.

Remittances to Moldova spike in May amid lockdown relaxation in Europe
6 hours ago
Ukraine’s industrial production decline slows to 11.7% y/y in May
1 day ago
Restrictions come down again in emerging Europe as coronavirus cases surge
1 day ago
Polish retail sales stage surprising recovery in May
2 days ago
Polish industrial production leaves trough in May
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia’s Economy Ministry releases fresh forecasts for 2020 and beyond on June 18.
    7 days ago
  2. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    1 day ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  5. Turkish companies for first time use central bank’s yuan swap facility to cover import bills
    3 days ago
  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    28 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    30 days ago
  5. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss