BALKAN BLOG: A generation waiting for North Macedonia’s EU accession

The children born in 2004 when the country now known as North Macedonia applied for EU membership are coming of age. Yet the country is still waiting for the chance to start EU accession talks after repeated obstacles were thrown up by its neighbours. As EU members prepare to give candidate status to brand new applicants Ukraine and Moldova this week, 18 years after it submitted its application and 17 years after achieving candidate status, North Macedonia appears no closer to progressing.

The country applied for EU membership 13 years after it gained independence from former Yugoslavia. The same year, former Yugoslav republic Slovenia became an EU member, while Croatia joined the bloc in 2013. Other ex-Yu republics Montenegro and Serbia launched EU accession talks in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Bosnia & Herzegovina, which was ruined by the war in 1992-1995, and Kosovo, a former Serbian province, also involved in a bloody conflict with Serbian forces in 1998-99 and which declared independence in 2008, are still potential candidates. After Slovenia and Croatia joined the EU, an informal region called Western Balkans was formed, including the rest of the former-Yu republics plus Albania and the former province Kosovo.

In North Macedonia, new generations of young people are growing up, but all with dashed hopes about the country’s EU perspective. In the meantime, many of them have left the country in search for better life, mostly to Western countries or to Malta.

Ever since the start of the EU integration process in 2005, it was stalled due to the Greek demands for the country, then known as Macedonia, to change its name, as Greece has a province in the north with the same name. The issues with Greece related to ancient times. Successive vetoes from Athens blocked the EU integration process even though Macedonia was then the leader in the Western Balkan in terms of reforms.

Skopje in 2005. Source: Travel2Macedonia.

Turning to nationalism

In the previous decade, when conservative VMRO-DPMNE was in power, with the EU path blocked Skopje’s focus turned to nationalistic sentiments and patriotism.

The costly Skopje 2014 project, worth about €800mn, that revamped the capital was a subject of controversy, but it distracted people's attention from the failed EU policy. The project, under which dozens of monuments to Macedonian history from ancient until pre-modern times were erected, including a giant statute of Alexander the Great in Skopje, angered Greece even more.

After the Colourful Revolution in 2015, sparked by wiretapping scandal which was revealed by that time opposition leader Zoran Zaev, the VMRO-DPMNE government under Nikola Gruevski was overthrown and the Social Democrats led by Zaev came to power in 2017.

In June 2018, the government led by Zaev and the Greek government of ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras reached the historic Prespa deal, finding a solution to the decades-old dispute in a painful process for the Macedonian population. The deal was signed by former foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Greece, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias, respectively.

Under the agreement, Macedonia changed its official country name by adding the prefix North, to meet the main Greek demand, but there were other concessions too. People were disappointed by the solution, but still hoped that the change of the name would open the way for the country to achieve its EU-Atlantic aspirations.

In March 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country became the 30th Nato member, which was the first major international success for the country. But there was no end to the obstacles on its EU accession path.

Macedonia and the name change

The name change is still a painful issue for people in North Macedonia. No one in the country uses the official name with the prefix, which is used only by the official government and institutions.

For Macedonian people, the country is still Macedonia.

However, following the Prespa deal, relations between Skopje and Athens have improved and cooperation in key areas including potential gas supply have strengthened, while interpersonal relationships have also been warming.

Telling an ordinary Greek that you are Macedonian was almost impossible. Either you were told that you were not Macedonian, that Macedonia is only Greek or that you are Serbian (also part of former Yugoslavia), because for most Greeks there is no Macedonian nation.

There are exceptions though — Greeks who have have no problem accepting that the Macedonian nation exists, and lives in the country north of Greece.

One of them is Dimitris ‘Dzimis’ Tsapas, a comedian and musician from Athens, who performed a stand-up comedy in Skopje on June 1 as part of a Stand Up Festival Macedonia.

Dimitris ‘Dzimis’ Tsapas performing in Skopje.

He is one of the few Greeks that have no problem calling people living in North Macedonia “Macedonians” or with calling the country by its former name, Macedonia.

But, highlighting how deeply these feelings still run, for a Greek to perform in North Macedonia is not an easy job. That was the case with Dzimis, who said he feared that after performing in Skopje and using the terms “Macedonians” he would end up in Guantanamo when he returns to his homeland. A joke!

“Timeless memories! Thank you so much Skopje,” Dzimis wrote in a Facebook post.

At the end of the performance he sent a message to new generations in both countries hoping they will have no problems in communication, as experienced by previous generations due to the political circumstances.

Dashed hopes

Still the problems continue. “Back in 2005 when we received EU candidate status I thought that within 10 years at the latest the country would become an EU member and the life would change for the better”, Biljana, a 48-year-old Skopje citizen, told bne IntelliNews.

She hoped that her children would be able to travel and study in other EU countries freely and that EU values would be incorporated in the political system, in which two Macedonian parties dominate — the ruling SDSM and opposition VMRO-DPMNE — as well as the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), which has been part of every government coalition since independence.

While waiting to progress towards EU accession, the country got visa liberalisation alongside Serbia and Montenegro in 2009, followed by Albania and Bosnia & Herzegovina in 2010. Kosovo remains the only country in the Western Balkans whose citizens cannot travel to the EU without a visa. However, EU membership for North Macedonia still looks far away.

Most of the parents of teenagers in North Macedonia are forcing their children to get good marks in primary and secondary schools in order for their children to be able to enrol in universities in some of the EU countries, the US or elsewhere in the world.

Even younger people have ideas about studying abroad. “I want to study architecture in Japan, because they have the best universities in this area,” 13-year-old Andrej said in a casual conversation.

The education system in the country has been ruined by party-affiliated employment of teaching staff. It has been also shaken by a number of scandals, incompetence, disorganisation, corruption, embezzlement, servility and defeatism, nepotism and party influence, which caused students to lose interest in pursuing an education in the country.

The average net wage back in 2005 was less than €300 and now is about €500, but inflation reached nearly 12% in May and the price hikes are unstoppable for now. Worsened living standards provoked a series of protests by teachers, doctors, judges, administrative workers and police, who are all seeking higher wages. The energy crisis also worsened the situation, making life even more difficult.

First Macron, then Bulgaria

In the meantime, North Macedonia and Albania, an EU candidate since 2014, which are coupled in the EU process, received another severe blow in October 2019, when French President Emmanuel Macron vetoed the start of accession negotiations and underlined the need to make changes to the accession process methodology.

In February 2020, the European Commission presented a new methodology, with the aim of better supporting reforms in potential EU members. With the adoption of the new methodology in March 2020 it seemed that the way was clear for the launch of EU talks as the EU Council confirmed that Skopje and Tirana met conditions to launch EU accession negotiations.

North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski even said that he had information that the country alongside Albania would obtain a date to start EU accession talks in March 2020. But this was not the case.

Another obstacle came, this time from North Macedonia’s eastern neighbour Bulgaria. Unexpectedly Bulgaria tried to push forward conditions — not related to the EU — to allow Skopje to start the EU talks. These include sensitive identity and name issues, that are unacceptable for North Macedonia.

Bulgaria then blocked North Macedonia’s EU enlargement process by using its veto to prevent the launch of EU accession talks for the first time in December 2020, and has continued to do so.

Sofia, which does not recognise the Macedonian language and national identity, wanted North Macedonia to accept that the Macedonian language is a Bulgarian dialect and that the Macedonian nation was artificially created in 1944, and to admit that there is no Macedonian minority in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria wanted its controversial demands related to its non-recognition of the Macedonian language and identity to be included in the negotiating framework, but the other EU member states did not agree.

As political fortunes rise and fall in Bulgaria, Sofia is not consistent in its demands, and poses new conditions from time to time. The latest one is the inclusion of ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia’s constitution as a constitutional nation, even though they account for less than 0.2% of the population, according to the latest census.

“It is impossible for the Macedonian national identity to be a subject of negotiations,” the government in Skopje said at the time.

The government said the veto was “an irresponsible and serious geo-strategic mistake”, but pledged that it will not just continue EU-related reforms but will also speed up their implementation.

Later the government and the opposition drew red lines in talks with Sofia, under which the Macedonian language and identity must be protected in any solution.

The Bulgarian veto was seen as another slap in the face for North Macedonia after the two countries signed a Friendship Agreement in 2017 and Skopje’s reforms were recognised by other EU countries.

The revival of romantic Bulgarian dreams about North Macedonia put in danger not only the country’s EU progress but the overall EU enlargement policy and endangered security in the fragile Balkans region.

Turning against the EU

People in North Macedonia were very supportive of the EU, but following the Bulgarian veto, the euro-skepticism is on the rise.

Following a series of provocative comments by Bulgarian officials and what the opposition said were “scandalous” and “servile” interviews by former prime minister Zaev with Bulgarian media, opposition VMRO-DPMNE launched daily protests to defend the country’s national interests in 2021. Zaev resigned in early 2022, being replaced by Dimitar Kovacevski, Zaev's choice for the new prime minister.

Kovacevski and the new Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov started the year enthusiastically with hopes to solve the dispute, but new provocations by the Bulgarian side stalled the process.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the deep energy and inflation crisis that followed, re-elected Macron decided in May to persuade Sofia to lift its veto. Politicians in both Bulgaria and North Macedonia remain deeply divided about the new French proposal which was sent recently to Bulgaria for approval.

VMRO-DPMNE revived its protests and on June 18 held a major rally against the government of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. VMRO-DPMNE is rejecting the French proposal as harmful and threatened with major blockades if a snap election is not held.

After his visit to Bulgaria, the German journalist Michael Martens, who has been a correspondent for FAZ from the Balkans for 25 years, drew several conclusions about what will happen with the Bulgarian-Macedonian dispute.

“After a week of interesting talks in Sofia, I return home with the impression that Bulgaria will not lift its veto against North Macedonia any time soon. More importantly: Should the EU and its major capitals try to pressure Sofia into doing so, this could backfire,” he said in a tweet.

His main conclusion is that Bulgaria, as “a weak state usually not at the centre of anything, is in the rare situation of being able to influence EU politics, albeit currently only in a destructive way” with a topic that had been almost a non-issue until some years ago.

“The conflict between North Macedonia and Bulgaria is not about who is right and who is wrong. It is about power. And power is on Bulgaria’s side,” Martens said.

The EU summit due to take place on June 23-24 is crucial for North Macedonia’s EU perspective as Bulgaria is under strong pressure to lift the veto due to the new geostrategic circumstances with the war in Ukraine.

But the signs from Sofia are discouraging, even though the Macedonian issue contributed to severe political disruptions there, several snap elections last year and dozens of fresh resignations of ministers.

North Macedonia’s Nato membership and the eventual launch of the EU accession talks are still factors that are expected to speed up economic growth, attract more investors, create a more stable business climate in the country and bring more security to the country and the region.