Armenian public TV gutted after showing unguarded premier

Armenian public TV gutted after showing unguarded premier
Pashinian is still popular with Armenians but his critics say he is proving thin-skinned when it comes to criticism.
By Ani Mejlumyan for Eurasianet April 23, 2020

Allies of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian are outraged that footage of him drinking water and coughing have leaked online. Amid calls for answers, the top leadership at Armenian public television has resigned.

In most democracies, this would be a tempest in a teapot. Pashinian looks nothing less than human in the offending video, as he prepares to record an address on the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. But the prime minister, a former journalist, has cultivated an especially confrontational relationship with his erstwhile colleagues since coming to power in early 2018.

The scandal began on April 18 when outtakes from the routine speech appeared online, edited to include sultry lounge music and pictures of the now-familiar spiky-headed coronavirus emerging from the premier’s mouth. The head of Pashinian’s My Step ruling faction in parliament, Lilit Makunts, demanded the responsible party come forward. If not, she threatened, My Step would invite the Television and Radio Commission, the independent state body that regulates media, before parliament for questions.

“The fact that the premier didn’t know he was on air poses security risks,” Makunts told news website 1in.am on April 20.

Rather than dismiss the video as a trivial practical joke, the opposition has demanded “consequences.”

“An unacceptable thing has happened,” Prosperous Armenia’s Naira Zohrabyan told journalists on April 20. “The responsible people, including members of Pashinian’s press team, should face consequences.”

In an April 19 apology, the Public TV Company of Armenia said the live feed was mistakenly broadcast to stations around the country for 20 minutes ahead of the speech, prompting some social media users to blame opposition-controlled media for the leak.

The next day, Public TV Company executive director Margarita Grigoryan resigned. Vardan Hakobyan, the creative director who was in charge of the live feed, also resigned. More senior management at the network departed on April 21.

The episode has offered Pashinian -friendly media another punching bag.

The Armenian Times, a newspaper edited by Pashinian’s wife Anna Hakobyan, reported that the video was part of a grand conspiracy. Citing its own “well-informed sources,” The Armenian Times claimed that the original footage was leaked to a television station controlled by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, a political party outside parliament. The article said that the head of that station then gave the footage to the 5th Channel, a popular station that supports former President Robert Kocharyan, who has been jailed under Pashinian.

For his part, Pashinian has used the episode to attack the media yet again. On April 19, during a Facebook live broadcast, the prime minister tarred unfriendly journalists with a broad brush: Before the “Velvet Revolution” he led in 2018, “99 percent of the media and 70 percent of journalists received money from the [former] authorities. Now they don’t get it [the funding]. The whole media field is furious that it is not receiving money now,” he said.

Pashinian has often shown himself thin-skinned to criticism, repeatedly accusing critical journalists of supporting the former authorities. Many in the media say this us-versus-them approach has created a climate of intimidation.

Though it is true that much of Armenia’s media is owned or controlled by figures loyal to the old regime, the Pashinian government’s steps to reign in “fake news” and muzzle reporting have been roundly criticized by international press freedom groups.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Ani Mejlumyan is a reporter based in Yerevan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slump in remittances to be twice as deep in CEE/Eurasia as during Great Recession

IMF to the rescue

Coronavirus exacerbates Armenia-Turkey rancour

Features

Infratech investment pioneer IPM tackles the big themes of the coming decades

IPM plans to raise a $1bn fund to invest into the intersection between infrastructure and technology where some of the biggest growth stories of this century are found, its managing partner Marian Bocek tells bne IntelliNews.

Kazakhstan: Government steps up hunt for critics

Scrutiny of the arrests suggests a complex process at play.

INTERVIEW: Financial markets have collapsed. What comes next?

The global capital markets have been roiled by the series of shocks that just keep coming in the last two months. But investors like Igor Burlakov of Sova Capital are starting to look forward again to what comes next.

TURKEY INSIGHT: The unbearable lightness of government paper risk

Banks told to weigh 0% risk on FX-denominated deep junk. Meanwhile, weekend saw lenders instructed to follow a minimum lending ratio. The lira remains on the ropes.

Russia has become an agricultural powerhouse, but remains a net importer of food

Russia's agricultural sector has come on by leaps and bounds and today is the world’s biggest exporter of grain, but for the last twenty years it has been a net importer of agricultural goods.

Infratech investment pioneer IPM tackles the big themes of the coming decades
9 days ago
Kazakhstan: Government steps up hunt for critics
3 days ago
INTERVIEW: Financial markets have collapsed. What comes next?
1 day ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: The unbearable lightness of government paper risk
4 days ago
Russia has become an agricultural powerhouse, but remains a net importer of food
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    5 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    18 days ago
  3. UPDATED: Oil prices fall to less than zero for the first time in history
    4 days ago
  4. Russia has become an agricultural powerhouse, but remains a net importer of food
    4 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    1 day ago
  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    1 month ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    18 days ago
  4. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    5 days ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss