Armenia and Azerbaijan in state of conflict not far off all-out war

Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 28 appeared to remain in a state of conflict not far off from all-out war over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave with no real sign of respect for the US-brokered ceasefire that is supposed to be in effect.

Baku accused the Armenian military of killing at least 21 civilians in a missile strike that shed cluster munitions in the Azerbaijani town of Barda, not far from the border of the disputed territory, while Yerevan claimed Azerbaijan shelled an under-construction maternity ward in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city, Stepanakert, and said it was checking for casualties. Each side denied the accusations made against it.

Fighting over the mountainous region erupted on September 27. Several thousand people are thought to have died and tens of thousands have fled their homes. Three declared ceasefire have quickly failed to hold.

Also on October 28, Azerbaijani media reported claims from Baku that the head of the Nagorno-Karabakh military, Jalal Harutyunyan, was killed in a special operation on October 27 after being identified by surveillance teams who then targeted him with a drone strike as he got into a vehicle.

Eurasianet, meanwhile, reported that Russia has reportedly set up a small military outpost on the border of Armenia in an apparent attempt to keep Azerbaijan’s offensive from spilling over into Armenian territory by ensuring that a “tripwire” lies in the way.