AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s antiquated banking sector must wake up to invest-to-compete principle

AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s antiquated banking sector must wake up to invest-to-compete principle
Uzbekistan's banking fraternity will need to tune into a livelier beat.
By Scott Osheroff in Singapore January 27, 2020

On January 21, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan issued London-listed TBC Bank of Georgia with preliminary permission to establish a joint-stock commercial bank in Tashkent. In order to receive a banking licence, TBC must incorporate a local subsidiary and fulfil its capital and technical requirements, according to the central bank. With TBC’s technological infrastructure, which has helped it grow rapidly in recent years in the area of consumer lending, its entrance into Uzbekistan could be the catalyst for the modernisation of the antiquated banking sector in Uzbekistan.

With 30 banks in Uzbekistan, over the years the financial services industry has benefited from largely protectionist measures. There are only four local subsidiaries of international banks—Ziraat Bank from Turkey, KDB from Korea, Tenge Bank from Kazakhstan and Saderat from Iran. As the market has historically been closed, banks have had little incentive to digitise, provide good customer service or eliminate bottlenecks as there was more than enough business without having to address a need to invest-to-compete.

Banking landscape

With some foreign banks entering the market—Halyk Bank’s entrance in 2019 came through its local subsidiary Tenge Bank, and the TBC arrival is ahead—the banking landscape is set to change as foreign banks have access to cheaper capital than their domestic peers and are also more likely to be willing to fight for market share. TBC in particular offers an edge of scalability through its plans for a digital banking platform focused on consumer finance which will decrease friction for clients and enable it to expand its presence nationwide, focusing on customer service and a diverse product offering, rather than a nationwide physical branch buildout.

During the spring of last year, TBC acquired a 51% stake in Payme, the largest fintech mobile application in Uzbekistan. With over 1.3mn users, it enables bank and stock brokerage accounts to be synced, money to be transferred, loans to be repaid and utility bills to be paid, among many other options.

Waking up

The ramifications could be significant for local banks that are only just waking up to the fact that cut-throat competition is upon them. In contrast to poor customer service, long lead times on loan approvals and the need to regularly visit physical branches where long waits can ensue, TBC offers the promise of a relatively seamless platform which could help to transform Uzbekistan’s banking sector and also decrease friction costs for financial services, particularly in the countryside.

The future of Uzbekistan’s financial services industry is bright and growing fast, yet the under-capitalisation of the local banking sector needs to be resolved if local banks are going to compete with the likes of a TBC. As Uzbekistan continues its reforms and opening up to the world, the sector will be an exciting one to watch. Of course, if TBC does indeed obtain its banking licence with no hitches, the one group that will clearly benefit is that of the average consumer.

Scott Osheroff is CIO of the Asia Frontier Capital (AFC) Uzbekistan Fund, which was launched in March, 2019. It aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation for investors by capturing the value and growth potential in the recently liberalised economy of Uzbekistan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Analysis: Licence step puts Georgia’s TBC on verge of pioneering move into Uzbekistan’s state-dominated banking industry

Analysts think Turkish finance minister got “slap on wrist” after “competitive lira” remarks

Hungarian forint slips to all-time low against the euro

Opinion

IIF Green Weekly Insight: The Roaring Twenties

Global demand for electricity is projected to surge over 20% this decade. Power generation accounts for 40% of emissions and Emerging markets, notably China and India, will account for over 85% of rising demand in the next ten years.

EAST CAPITAL: Romania — can 2019’s best frontier market continue to perform in 2020?

It is now over a year since the Romanian government, in December 2018, unexpectedly introduced draconian taxes across different sectors, which sent equities into a spin. Yet it finished the year with a 39% return on equities.

ING: Russian industry hoping for a better 2020

Even though overall industrial production growth softened in 2019, some investment-driven sectors outperformed, including those focused on agriculture, oil downstream, chemicals, construction and transportation.

TURKEY INSIGHT: The puzzle of Borsa Istanbul’s foreign-held shares boom

Stock exchange may be rallying but the data on why is just not available to investors playing these murky markets.

TURKEY INSIGHT: How long can the Turkey ETF rally last?

No-one wants to rain on the parade, but it would be folly to ignore the “debt volcano” and a competition probe into Turkish banks launched by officials of an administration that “needs some cash”.

IIF Green Weekly Insight: The Roaring Twenties
1 day ago
EAST CAPITAL: Romania — can 2019’s best frontier market continue to perform in 2020?
1 day ago
ING: Russian industry hoping for a better 2020
3 days ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: The puzzle of Borsa Istanbul’s foreign-held shares boom
4 days ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: How long can the Turkey ETF rally last?
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    4 days ago
  2. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    6 days ago
  3. Hydrogen-powered drone being developed in Hungary
    5 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Ukraine gas tariffs stay low, energy sector outlook improves
    6 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    2 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    17 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    10 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    4 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss