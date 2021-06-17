ADB approves $25mn grant to help Tajikistan procure COVID-19 vaccines

By bne IntelIiNews June 17, 2021

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on June 16 that it has approved a $25mn grant to help the Tajik government procure and deploy COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen Tajikistan's capacity to carry out its vaccination programme.

The project will finance the procurement and delivery of around 3mn doses of vaccine with safety boxes and syringes for over 1.3mn people from priority groups, or around 14% of the Tajik population. The government is aiming to vaccinate around 62.5% of the total population.

“COVID-19 vaccines save lives and are vital to accelerating the economic recovery in Tajikistan and elsewhere,” said ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa. “Through this project, and by working in close cooperation with Tajikistan’s development partners, ADB reaffirms its commitment to helping the country overcome the pandemic and restore normal life as soon as possible.”

The project will also finance international and national logistics to transport vaccines from their place of purchase to national, regional and district health facilities in the Central Asian country, Manila-headquartered ADB said. 

The project will strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population to effectively manage the vaccination programme and conduct gender-sensitive and age-sensitive outreach campaigns and trainings, the development bank added. 

