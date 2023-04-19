A flood of grain from Ukraine

A flood of grain from Ukraine
Cheap Ukrainian grain has put pressure on farmers in Central Europe, leading to a brief ban on imports as governments are torn between supporting Ukraine and protecting their farmers. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 19, 2023

Slovakia has joined Poland and Hungary in halting imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine in an attempt to protect local farmers from a glut of grain coming from their embattled neighbour, Statista reports.

The drastic move, announced by Poland and Hungary on the weekend and by Slovakia on April 18, drew immediate criticism from Brussels, while the reaction from Kyiv struck a more conciliatory tone.

“It is important to underline that trade policy is of EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable,” a spokesperson for the European Commission said in an emailed statement.

“In such challenging times, it is crucial to co-ordinate and align all decisions within the EU,” the statement added. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food expressed its regret over Poland’s decision to restrict agricultural exports from Ukraine, while emphasising its willingness to find a mutually beneficial solution.

“We understand that Polish farmers are in a difficult situation, but we emphasise that Ukrainian farmers are in the most difficult situation right now,” the ministry said in a statement, before concluding that “the crisis should prompt our countries to co-operate even more closely in all sectors to address the root cause of these problems – Russian aggression.”

One of the world’s leading exporters of wheat, corn and vegetable oils, Ukraine shipped much of its grain to international markets prior to the war, particularly in North Africa and Asia. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some of the country’s Black Sea ports were temporarily blocked, however, causing large amounts of (cheap) Ukrainian grain to remain in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania. The resulting oversupply led to falling prices, causing significant economic hardship for local farmers.

Among the EU’s largest agricultural producers themselves, Poland and Romania in particular typically import little to no grain from Ukraine. According to data from the UN Comtrade database, that changed dramatically in 2022, when Ukrainian cereal exports to Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia surged from a total of $24mn in 2021 to $2.4bn last year.

Infographic: A Flood of Grain From Ukraine | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sanctions-hit IIB admits it is suffering a liquidity crisis

European Commission slams bans imposed by Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on Ukrainian grain exports

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Data

Polish core inflation climbs to new all-time high of 12.3% y/y in March

With core inflation at the highest level in history and headline inflation easing only incrementally, the National Bank of Poland's reference rate is poised to remain at 6.75%.

Lower energy, commodity prices not visible in Romania’s industrial output yet

Prices have declined since the hike in gas and commodity prices last year forced many industries to reduce or suspend activity, causing industrial output to drop.

Serbia attracts €11.3bn in FDI in last three years

Almost half the investments were directed towards export-oriented sectors, reflecting Belgrade's efforts to boost its economy through international trade, central bank said.

Polish CPI growth eases to 16.1% y/y in March

Decline from February peak seen as start of gradual descent to high single figures towards the end of the year.

Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production

Headline industrial output fell for the second straight month in February, down 4.6% year-on-year.

Polish core inflation climbs to new all-time high of 12.3% y/y in March
1 day ago
Lower energy, commodity prices not visible in Romania’s industrial output yet
1 day ago
Serbia attracts €11.3bn in FDI in last three years
1 day ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 16.1% y/y in March
2 days ago
Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    2 days ago
  3. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    5 days ago
  4. Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
    4 days ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
    5 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    28 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    18 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    25 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss