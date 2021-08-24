500 sheep killed by lightning strike in southern Georgia

500 sheep killed by lightning strike in southern Georgia
More than 500 sheep were killed after being hit by a lightning strike at a pasture in the Ninotsminda region in southern Georgia.
By Neil Hauer in Tbilisi August 24, 2021

More than 500 sheep were killed after being hit by a lightning strike at a pasture in the Ninotsminda region in southern Georgia.

The incident took place on August 9. Footage captured from the incident spot shows that hundreds of carcasses were thrown over a green patch of land. Part of the dead livestock reportedly belonged to a local farmer from the Tambovka and Kakheti areas. An inquiry commission has been set up to assess the loss.

Nikolay Levanov, a sheep owner, had on August 9 received a distressing phone call. He was told by a herder that hundreds of his livestock were killed in a thunderstorm. According to reports, the shepherd was also knocked unconscious by the lightning.

Artavaz Tonoiani, Deputy Mayor of Ninotsminda, said nearly 1,500 sheep were grazing on the pasture on August 9. The grazing area is located at a distance of 5km from Tambovka village.

Related Content

Baltic states ‘block Georgian PM’s official visit plans amid Tbilisi failure to crack down on far right’

COLCHIS: Where is Strategic Communications Headed in Georgia?

Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Baltic states ‘block Georgian PM’s official visit plans amid Tbilisi failure to crack down on far right’

COLCHIS: Where is Strategic Communications Headed in Georgia?

Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?

News

Dogs sniff out COVID carriers at Transylvanian airports

Romania becomes one of the pioneers in canine detection of coronavirus at airports. Pilot scheme expanded after initial success.

Iran ‘restarts fuel exports to Afghanistan after messages from Taliban’

Gasoline price leapt as Afghans drove out of cities to escape arriving regime. Amid US withdrawal, fuel traders less anxious about sanctions.

Iran 'moves for western vaccines' with country mired in worst virus wave yet

As Delta mutation gets a grip, inoculation efforts remain hamstrung by severe delays in obtaining Russian and Chinese shots.

Ukraine will do everything to reclaim Crimea – Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy staunchly backed returning Crimea to Ukraine at the inaugural meeting of the Crimea Platform that attracted dignitaries from 44 countries in a show of solidarity on August 23.

Romania set to increase wheat exports as harvest reaches 14-year high

With rival producers hit by severe droughts, Romania is expected to raise exports to Egypt and other markets.

Dogs sniff out COVID carriers at Transylvanian airports
2 hours ago
Iran ‘restarts fuel exports to Afghanistan after messages from Taliban’
10 hours ago
Iran 'moves for western vaccines' with country mired in worst virus wave yet
11 hours ago
Ukraine will do everything to reclaim Crimea – Zelenskiy
15 hours ago
Romania set to increase wheat exports as harvest reaches 14-year high
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    7 days ago
  2. Can China tap Afghanistan’s lithium treasure?
    5 days ago
  3. US threatens to revoke Russia’s 'market economy' status
    7 days ago
  4. Iran’s Caspian Sea gas find ‘may be so large it could meet a fifth of European gas needs’
    1 day ago
  5. Bruce Willis is back in Russia in a “deepfake” advertising campaign for mobile phone company Megafon
    6 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    20 days ago
  2. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    7 days ago
  3. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    19 days ago
  4. Can China tap Afghanistan’s lithium treasure?
    5 days ago
  5. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss