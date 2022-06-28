Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls on the US to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls on the US to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism
Russia launched a missile attack on a shopping mall in central Ukraine, killing dozens of innocent civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the US to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
By bne IntelliNews June 28, 2022

Following a horrific Russian missile attack on a packed shopping mall in Ukraine's industrial city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to designate Russia a state sponsor of terror in his daily video address to the people.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of war crimes, especially after the massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in April, but the attack on a packed shopping mall at the weekend takes Russian atrocities to a new level, Zelenskiy said. Ukrainian authorities confirmed there are no military targets in the vicinity and the strike was designed purely to inflict terror on Ukraine’s civilian population.

“Today’s attack on the shopping mall in Kremenchuk is one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history. A peaceful shopping mall with women, children, ordinary citizens inside,” Zelenskiy said. “Only insane terrorists who should have no place on earth, can strike missiles at such an object.”

The president went on to emphasise that the strike was a deliberate targeting of civilians and said that he had appealed to the US to classify Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Russia will stop at nothing. This morning I called on the State Department of America to recognise Russia as a state that sponsors terrorism. The relevant resolution is approved by the US Senate Committee, and the legal decision can be adopted by the Department of State. Such a decision is clearly needed, and it must be supported by the entire democratic world.”

At least a dozen people were killed, and more than three dozen injured after Russian missiles slammed into a packed supermarket in the middle of the day on June 27.

Zelenskiy tweeted that there were more than 1,000 people shopping in the mall when Russian missiles struck the building, setting it on fire and causing the roof to collapse on customers still trapped inside.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene attempting to pull survivors from the rubble in an ongoing operation. More bodies are expected to be discovered as the work progresses today.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EWDN: How Russian game developers are hit by the shockwave of war

Russia denies defaulting on $100mn bond coupon payment

At least a dozen killed in shopping mall bombing as Zelenskiy urges G7 leaders to impose more sanctions

News

Russia denies defaulting on $100mn bond coupon payment

Russia denied that it had defaulted on a $100mn bond payment, saying that the money had been sent to bond holders, in dollars, in May but it was not the Kremlin’s fault if the cash was not distributed to bondholders.

A maze of smuggler tunnels: the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan border

The four smuggling tunnels found so far may only be a small part of the total.

At least a dozen killed in shopping mall bombing as Zelenskiy urges G7 leaders to impose more sanctions

At least 10 people were killed and more than three dozen injured after Russian missiles slammed into a packed supermarket in the middle of the day in Ukraine’s industrial city of Kremenchuk on June 27.

Former Moldovan president Dodon indicted over 2008 electricity procurement contract

Dodon is also being investigated for bribe-taking and illegal financing of his Socialist party.

Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order

France calls for efforts to get Iranian oil back on the market as Tehran re-enters nuclear deal talks, Tehran says it has applied to join BRICS and Israel secretly discusses defence coordination against Iran with Saudi Arabia.

Russia denies defaulting on $100mn bond coupon payment
2 hours ago
A maze of smuggler tunnels: the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan border
3 hours ago
At least a dozen killed in shopping mall bombing as Zelenskiy urges G7 leaders to impose more sanctions
4 hours ago
Former Moldovan president Dodon indicted over 2008 electricity procurement contract
4 hours ago
Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine has been clear that it needs more weapons from the West. So, what’s the holdup?
    3 days ago
  4. Russia demands end to Kaliningrad transit restrictions
    7 days ago
  5. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    8 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    29 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    10 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    27 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss