Telekom Slovenije and Ericsson launch first 5G commercial network in Slovenia

By bne IntelliNews August 12, 2020

Networking and telecommunications company Ericsson and incumbent telco Telekom Slovenije launched the first commercial 5G network in Slovenia, Ericsson said on August 12.

The 5G rollout commenced on July 23, a week after the contract signing. The upgrade of the country’s existing 4G networks to 5G puts Slovenia on the map of the most digitally advanced countries.

“The new 5G services were switched on through a software installation to existing Ericsson Radio System and Packet Core equipment which will enable spectrum sharing between 4G and 5G on the 2600MHz FDD spectrum,” Ericsson said in the statement.

Under the 5G contract, Ericsson is supplying Telekom Slovenije with RAN and Packet Core solutions.

Initial 5G services are available in major cities across Slovenia, covering an estimated 25% of the population with the intention of expanding 5G coverage to 33% of the population by the end of 2020.

“Our gradual 5G rollout strategy, launching 5G on 2600 MHz band as a first step, is the best choice with best possible rollout of coverage and capacity in 2020 and beyond,” chief technology officer of Telekom Slovenije Matjaz Bericic said.

“Working together, we will harness our unique ability to roll out 5G quickly in Slovenia and give a third of the entire population access to 5G already by the end of the year,” Ericsson’s president of Europe and Latin America Arun Bansal underlined.

500 Belarus IT CEOs threaten to move their business out of the country unless violence ends, new elections are held

Testronic acquires Romanian QA specialist Whyttest

MTS partners with Spotify in Russia, offers free six months for MTS subscribers

Tech

Polish e-commerce giant Allegro’s IPO now expected in October

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation at some $11bn, making it the biggest IPO on the WSE since the 2010 debut of state-controlled insurance company PZU.

Testronic acquires Romanian QA specialist Whyttest

Testronic looking for acquisitions after its parent Catalyst Group received a private equity investment last year.

MTS partners with Spotify in Russia, offers free six months for MTS subscribers

Russia’s leading mobile operator Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) has gone into a strategic partnership with Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming subscription service that entered the Russian market last month.

Passengers of driverless shuttle-bus in Latvia are asked not to test the vehicle’s smartness

Shuttle bus taking passengers to Jelgava Post Island should halt as soon as it detects the smallest obstacle in its path - but officials warn against standing in its way to find out if it really will stop in a timely fashion.

Chinese payment firm EMQ cleared for business in Lithuania

Having raised a $20mn Series B led by WI Harper Group, EMQ, a Hong Kong-based startup, has developed a network infrastructure facilitating international payments.

