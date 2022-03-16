Slovak inflation in February posts highest growth since December 2003

Slovak inflation in February posts highest growth since December 2003
Slovak inflation up to 9% in February
By bne IntelliNews March 16, 2022

Annual inflation in Slovakia saw the highest growth since December 2003, up to 9% in February, shows data released by the Slovak Statistics Office. Monthly inflation fell to 0.9% in February.

Analysts predict Central European inflation will hit or approach double digits this year, partly because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, posing a quandary for central banks as growth will also falter.

The inflation growth was driven mainly by the prices of housing and energy (by 13.2% year-on-year) and food (9.8% y/y). 

The consumer prices index in employee households posted a m/m growth of 0.8% and y/y growth of 8.9% in February, by 1% m/m and 9.9% y/y in pensioner households and 0.9% m/m and 9% y/y in low-income households.

Core inflation reached 7.9% and net inflation 4.7%. Monthly, core inflation stood at 1% and net inflation at 0.8%. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova hikes refinancing rate to 12.5% amid bleaker inflation outlook

Polish CPI growth eases to 8.5% y/y in February before war bites

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new peak of 10% y/y in February

Data

Polish CPI growth eases to 8.5% y/y in February before war bites

The easing is just temporary and inflation is expected to return with gusto, driven by the war in Ukraine, analysts say.

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new peak of 10% y/y in February

Inflation accelerated in recent months, affected by high energy prices.

Georgia’s trade gap widens by 48% y/y in February

Exports surged by 60% y/y but imports advanced by 53% y/y too.

Romania’s industry continues mild recovery in January

But the recovery is set to be dented by effects of Ukraine war and soaring energy prices.

Moldova’s inflation hits 18.5% y/y in February

Inflation expected to pass 20% mark this year and further rate hikes are likely.

Polish CPI growth eases to 8.5% y/y in February before war bites
5 hours ago
Bulgaria’s inflation hits new peak of 10% y/y in February
12 hours ago
Georgia’s trade gap widens by 48% y/y in February
1 day ago
Romania’s industry continues mild recovery in January
1 day ago
Moldova’s inflation hits 18.5% y/y in February
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    8 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022
    7 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    13 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    20 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss