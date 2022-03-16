Slovak inflation in February posts highest growth since December 2003

Annual inflation in Slovakia saw the highest growth since December 2003, up to 9% in February, shows data released by the Slovak Statistics Office. Monthly inflation fell to 0.9% in February.

Analysts predict Central European inflation will hit or approach double digits this year, partly because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, posing a quandary for central banks as growth will also falter.

The inflation growth was driven mainly by the prices of housing and energy (by 13.2% year-on-year) and food (9.8% y/y).

The consumer prices index in employee households posted a m/m growth of 0.8% and y/y growth of 8.9% in February, by 1% m/m and 9.9% y/y in pensioner households and 0.9% m/m and 9% y/y in low-income households.

Core inflation reached 7.9% and net inflation 4.7%. Monthly, core inflation stood at 1% and net inflation at 0.8%.