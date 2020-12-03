Russian services PMI rises to 48.2, but remains underwater as recovery continues to slow

Russian services PMI rises to 48.2, but remains underwater as recovery continues to slow
Russia services PMI rises to 48.2 in November from a five-month low of 46.9 in October, but remains in contraction territory as Russia's economic recovery continues to splutter
By bne IntelliNews December 3, 2020

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 48.2 in November, up from October's five-month low of 46.9, but still below the 50 no-change mark.

The contraction in services follows on from the manufacturing PMI’s fall to a six-month low of 46.3, down from 46.9 in October.

Taken together, the IHS Markit Composite PMI Output Index posted 47.8 in November, up slightly from 47.1 in October.

Russia’s economy bounced back from the lockdown in the spring and summer thanks to a surge in consumption. However, the economy started to slow again in September and that was compounded the start of a second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The situation may improve in the coming months as the authorities get ready to start mass immunisations on December 11, which will see the first 2mn Russians inoculated.

Services output decreased for the second month running, but the rate of decline was much slower than that seen during the depths of the pandemic in April, reports Markit. Lower business activity was often linked by panellists to muted client demand and COVID-19 restrictions.

“November PMI data signalled a further contraction in business activity across the Russian service sector. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and related restrictions reportedly weighed on demand once again as output and new orders fell. That said, both measures declined at a softer pace. Foreign client demand deteriorated once again, and to the greatest extent for six months. Meanwhile, business confidence remained historically subdued as near-term uncertainty also weighed on employment,” Markit said in a press release.

At the same time, cost pressures intensified notably. Input prices rose at their sharpest pace since January 2019, with firms able to raise their output charges at a slightly faster rate.

On the price front, Russian service sector firms indicated the steepest rise in average cost burdens since January 2019, when the rate of value added tax (VAT) was increased. The marked uptick in input prices was often attributed to hikes in wages and additional business costs associated with making the workplace COVID-19 safe.

Despite muted demand conditions, service providers were able to raise their selling prices again in November.

Inflation was running at 4% in October but is expected to rise to 4.2% by the end of the year, slightly over the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) target rate of 4%.

New business received by service providers also fell further in November, as subdued customer demand weighed on total sales. A number of firms stated that cashflow issues among customers has reduced their ability to make new orders, reports Markit.

Although the rate of contraction in new business eased to only a modest pace, firms registered a faster downturn in new export orders. The decline in foreign client demand was marked overall and the fastest since May.

In line with lower new orders, services firms reduced their workforce numbers for the third successive month midway through the fourth quarter. The fall was also attributed to increased redundancies. The pace of job shedding eased slightly from that seen in October, however.

Unemployment has increased markedly in the last year from post-Soviet lows of 4.2% to 6.3% in October, where the rate has remained steady for the last few months.

A drop in pressure on capacity was also reflected in a sharp decrease in backlogs of work in November. The rate of depletion quickened to its steepest since May, as lower new orders allowed firms to complete outstanding business.

Finally, business confidence regarding the outlook for output over the coming year improved in November, despite remaining historically subdued. Where optimism was reported, firms linked this to hopes of an end to the pandemic and an uptick in client demand.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse

Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’

Russia's November PMI drops to six-month low

Data

Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November

Poland’s manufacturers continue to struggle for a decisive lift-off after the spring lockdown.

Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’

Pandemic had “increasingly severe effect on supply chains in November, with lead times lengthening to the third-largest extent in the survey’s history”.

Russia's November PMI drops to six-month low

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI dropped to a six-month low of 46.3, down from 46.9 in October.

IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing

The worsening of the pandemic will affect the economy through weaker tourism, remittances, external demand and FDI, as well as tighter financial conditions, says the IMF.

Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters

Capital Economic’s economic sentiment indicator took a step down in November after a broad-based recovery since April across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November
1 day ago
Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’
1 day ago
Russia's November PMI drops to six-month low
2 days ago
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
2 days ago
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    3 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    2 days ago
  3. Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
    7 days ago
  4. Sharp drop in COVID-19 cases prompts new questions on Poland’s strategy of containment
    2 days ago
  5. Lukashenko says he may quit as president
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    9 days ago
  2. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    3 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    1 month ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    1 month ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss