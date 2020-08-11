Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax
Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee in unusually explicit comments said Belarus' presidential election results were fixed and the official numbers are a hoax
By bne IntelliNews August 11, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin was amongst the first of a handful of foreign leaders to call and congratulate Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on his “victory” in last weekend’s presidential election, but MPs in the Russian Duma said the results were faked and the official numbers are a hoax.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held in an “atmosphere of total falsification, so their results are questionable,” according to the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

“The presidential campaign was accompanied by total falsification and misinformation. In such an atmosphere, talking about how much Lukashenko actually scored is like fortune-telling by reading the coffee grounds,” Zatulin said. “Obviously he didn't win that many votes. The story that 40% [of the Belarusian population] voted early is also a hoax. The results that have been announced are not credible.”

The comments contrast strongly with the official line that Lukashenko has been reconfirmed in office by a landslide victory in the August 9 election. However, experts agree that the Kremlin is indifferent to Lukashenko's fate, as Tadeusz Giczan, a Belarusian PhD candidate at University College London School of Slavonic & East European Studies, argued in an op-ed for bne IntelliNews today.

Zatulin’s comments can also be seen as a warning to Lukashenko not to except much help from Russia as he faces down nationwide protests. They also prepare the ground for post-Lukashenko relations with a new president if the opposition is victorious in their battle to oust the president of 26 years.

“Someone has already said that Lukashenko won the elections, but lost the country – and this is due to his extremely selfish policy, the meaning of which is to preserve the regime of personal power,” Zatulin said.

At the same time, Zatulin expressed regret that the CIS observation mission had supported Lukashenko. The mission was the only international organisation allowed to observe the elections and has traditionally come out in support of the ruling authorities.

“It is unlikely that world public opinion will side with Lukashenko. I am very sorry that the CIS did not see a beam in the eye of the Belarusian authorities and gave an optimistic comment. Lukashenko has exceeded every measure. We do not want a "Maidan" in Belarus, but he is insane. The problem is that the leader of Belarus is deranged when it comes to power,” the parliamentarian said.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed

Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus

International reaction to Belarus elections muted

News

US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn

US President Donald Trump has repeated comments that he intends to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit in the United States this autumn on August 10.

Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko upped the ante against the growing crowds of protesters who were out for a second night on August 10 by deploying elite troops armed with rifles and live rounds. A second protester was killed.

Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation

In an unprecedented speech, Ilham Aliyev blasted the “socialist economic model” behind his country’s largest companies.

Operations begin at Udokan, Russia’s largest copper deposit

After more than a decade in the making, strip-mining operations began in the depths of Siberia at Udokan this week, one of the largest copper deposits in the world, the company announced on August 10.

International reaction to Belarus elections muted

After a night of street fighting and the blatant steal by Alexander Lukashenko of the presidential elections on August 9, the reaction from the international community has so far been muted, except for Poland and Lithuania.

US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn
3 hours ago
Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus
14 hours ago
Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation
20 hours ago
Operations begin at Udokan, Russia’s largest copper deposit
1 day ago
International reaction to Belarus elections muted
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    6 days ago
  4. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarusian establishment remains monolithic. or does it?
    6 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    15 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    15 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    13 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss