Russia’s retail sales weaken in November to -3.1%, biggest contraction in six months

Russia’s retail sales weaken in November to -3.1%, biggest contraction in six months
Russia’s retail sales weaken in November to -3.1%, biggest contraction in six months
By bne IntelliNews December 20, 2020

The contraction in retail sales deepened in November as sales growth slipped from -1.4% year on year in October (revised from -2.4% y/y) to -3.1% y/y, its weakest reading since May, Rosstat reported on December 18.

“This was driven by both food and non-food sales, and comes amid the general tightening of virus containment measures in major cities over the past month or so. The further rise in [coronavirus] COVID-19 cases and tightening of some restrictions in key regions means that sales are likely to fall further in December,” Capital Economics said in a note.

The drop in retail turnover comes as the economy slows since September after recovering fast in the summer after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The drop in retail also comes as inflation suddenly picked up in the last two months to hit 3.1% in November, up from a post-Soviet low in the middle of the year of 1.7%.

In general, the recovery from the bounce-back seen in the last months of the summer seems to have stalled as the second wave of the coronacrisis has gathered momentum.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's CBR maintains key rate at 4.25% as expected

Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports

Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20

Data

Russia's CBR maintains key rate at 4.25% as expected

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at the last policy meeting of 2020 resolved to maintain the key interest rate unchanged at 4.25%. The regulator has previously kept the rate flat in September and October as well.

Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021

GDP partially recovered in 3Q20, but available data for October and the worsening epidemiological situation, indicate a significant slowdown in the recovery at the end of 2020.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index starts to recover from coronavirus second wave hit

Russia’s Watcom shopping index began to rise again in the first two weeks of December, but remains down by nearly half on all the previous years since the index was founded in 2014.

Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20

Industrial production has been falling for three consecutive quarters in y/y terms due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. However, production jumped by 22.7% m/m in 3Q20.

Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020

Institute of Economics, Zagreb expects the partial lockdown of the economy at the end of November and in December to lead to a pronounced q/q fall in GDP in the final two months of the year.

Russia's CBR maintains key rate at 4.25% as expected
2 days ago
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
2 days ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index starts to recover from coronavirus second wave hit
3 days ago
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
4 days ago
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    9 days ago
  2. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    7 days ago
  3. Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
    4 days ago
  4. Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
    10 days ago
  5. Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    27 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    19 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    20 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss