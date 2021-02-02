Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction, according to preliminary data from the Economics Ministry released on February 1.

Russia suffered a smaller contraction than most major economies in 2020 after the government opted not to re-impose a lockdown in the second half of the year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 3.1% last year, which was still the biggest slump since 2009, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service said.

The contraction was softer than had been expected by economists, who forecast a 3.7% drop in a Bloomberg survey. The Economy Ministry had projected a decrease of 3.9%, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) between 4% and 6% and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -4.1%. Investment banks were more upbeat, with BCS Global Markets forecasting a contraction of -2.7 and Renaissance Capital -2.5%.

Most of the economic hit came in the first half, when the government imposed a strict lockdown and global oil demand slumped due to travel restrictions.

The summer saw a rapid rebound after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, driven largely by surging consumption. However, in September as the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic made itself felt, growth slowed again as many Russians chose to self-isolate voluntarily.

Russia’s 2020 contraction is set to be about half that of the euro area economy, which is forecast to shrink 7.3%, reports Bloomberg.

The price of oil, Russia’s main export earner, has risen by more than 40% since the beginning of November and the economy is forecast to grow about 3% in 2021, according to another Bloomberg survey.