Poland’s PiS suffers first major defeat in new parliament

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski voting during in parliament during the pandemic. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw November 13, 2023

Poland's united opposition parties – which are all but certain to take power next month – handed the outgoing Law and Justice (PiS) government the first of likely many defeats during the inaugural session of Poland’s new parliament on November 13.

The parliament met after the election held in October that saw PiS lose its parliamentary majority after two terms – eight years – of nearly unfettered power. The opposition’s candidate for the parliament’s new speaker, Szymon Holownia, comfortably won the job with 265 votes, against  193 cast for PiS’ candidate, the previous speaker of four years, Elzbieta Witek.

The speaker of the lower house of the parliament, known as the Sejm in Polish, is a powerful position that shapes the parliamentary agenda, which he/she can tweak to the government’s favour while also limiting the opposition’s influence – which was very much the case during PiS’ two terms in office.

In what could be seen as a retaliatory move, the new parliamentary majority barred PiS’ Witek from becoming a deputy speaker, citing her anti-democratic decisions and conduct in the parliament’s previous term.

PiS said earlier that if Witek did not win, the party would give up having a deputy speaker altogether.

"You're being undemocratic," PiS' Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the new majority, amidst boos and mocking laughter.

Holownia promised to make the parliament more open – including for the media – and stop it from being just a tool of the government to pass legislation without properly debating it.

Holownia also lambasted the previous parliament for being a place of “contempt” and an “asylum for criminals” – though he did not name names.

The new majority of Civic Coalition – led by the soon-to-be new Prime Minister Donald Tusk – the Third Way, and the Left  has 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament. PiS, on the other hand, has only 194 MPs, 37 short of the minimum majority of 231.

Despite taking control of key positions in the parliament, the Tusk-led majority is still four weeks away from passing a confidence vote. President Andrzej Duda designated a PiS’ candidate – the current Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki – for a government-building mission first.

Duda told the parliament in an address that he would defend the achievements of the PiS government. The president also said he would veto legislation aiming to diminish his powers or roll back key changes introduced by PiS such as welfare payout for children or the lowering of the retirement age.

The new government will face nearly two years trying to work with Duda, whose second – and last – term ends in 2025. The coalition does not have enough votes in the Sejm to overturn a presidential veto, suggesting Duda could wield it often to help block the new government’s reforms.

Meanwhile, Morawiecki now has up to 14 days to propose a cabinet line-up and up to another 14 days before a confidence vote in the parliament that he is all but doomed to fail. The parliament takes over the government-building process from then on.

 

