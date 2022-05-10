Persistent drought to make Iran big wheat importer for second straight year says grain union

Persistent drought to make Iran big wheat importer for second straight year says grain union
Iran's wheat fields are again stricken by drought.
By bne IntelIiNews May 10, 2022

Persistent drought conditions mean Iran will need to import at least 7mn tonnes of wheat in the Persian calendar year to March 2023, meaning the country will face a second consecutive year marked by high wheat imports at a time when grain prices are climbing to worrying heights.

The wheat import forecast was given by Iran's Grain Union chairman, Kaveh Zargaran, in a conference presentation on May 10. Reuters was provided with extracts from the presentation.

Iran’s cash-strapped government ended subsidies for imported wheat on May 1, leading to warnings that the impact on bread and pasta prices could lead to social unrest in the country of 85mn.

In the Persian year to March 2022, the Iran Grain Union estimated, the country imported a record 8mn tonnes of wheat, with Iran one of a number of countries in the Middle East to suffer poor rainfall. Neighbour Turkey has also had to increasingly turn to global markets to meet its grain needs.

In some recent years, Iran has been self-sufficient in wheat.

With millions of tonnes of Ukrainian wheat blockaded by Russia at ports along Ukraine’s Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts, wheat importers this year face a headache sourcing enough supplies of the staple grain. Canada on May 10 offered to work with Ukraine on solving the dilemma of how to get at least a substantial amount of its wheat to the global market. Some shipments have been sent by rail and road.

Iran’s projected wheat imports would form part of an estimated 25mn tonnes of grains, meal and oilseeds that the country would require in the ongoing 12-month period, Zargaran reportedly added in his presentation.

The difficulties faced by Iran in equitably distributing its water resources are, in the face of repeated droughts, worsening by the year. Water shortages last year caused unrest, leading to deadly clashes with security forces, in parts of the country.

There have been complaints from some quarters that Iranian officials have foolishly encouraged the development of rice farming, with high water consumption, in parts of the country that do not have sufficient water resources.

Desalination of Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman waters is seen as one option for boosting Iran’s usable water volumes, but the technology for desalination remains expensive.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s core inflation gallops into double-digit territory

Poland plots relief for borrowers struggling under high interest rates

Czech inflation in April up to its highest level since 1993

News

Russia gas flows to Europe via Ukraine disrupted by war for the first time

Part of Russian natural gas transit flows to Europe via Ukraine were halted due to the war on May 11 sending European gas prices spiking.

Poland plots relief for borrowers struggling under high interest rates

Banks set to be forced to give four monthly credit holidays this year and four in 2023.

EBRD 2022: Living in a time of turbulence

The war in Ukraine is spilling out to affect the economies of the entire catchment area of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which includes Emerging Europe, Central Asia and North Africa.

Anti-war protesters stage die-in at Soviet War Memorial during Victory Day commemorations

Pro-Ukrainian activists staged a die-in protest during Russian Victory Day commemorations in Berlin on May 9.

Berlin police backtrack on flag ban during Victory Day celebrations

The Berlin police backtracked on their initial ban regarding the display of national flags and symbols during Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Russia gas flows to Europe via Ukraine disrupted by war for the first time
27 minutes ago
Poland plots relief for borrowers struggling under high interest rates
2 hours ago
EBRD 2022: Living in a time of turbulence
3 hours ago
Anti-war protesters stage die-in at Soviet War Memorial during Victory Day commemorations
1 day ago
Berlin police backtrack on flag ban during Victory Day celebrations
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    2 days ago
  3. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    1 day ago
  4. Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised
    1 month ago
  5. Masked saboteurs firebomb army recruitment centre in Russia as suspicious fires continue to rage across the country
    5 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    22 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    14 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  4. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    28 days ago
  5. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss