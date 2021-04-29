North Macedonia’s industrial production turns to growth in March

North Macedonia’s industrial production turns to growth in March
By bne IntelliNews April 29, 2021

North Macedonia's industrial output turned to growth in March, of 7.6% y/y, following a 12.2% y/y decrease a month earlier, statistics office data indicated on April 29.

Industrial production increased in the key manufacturing sector and in utilities, but fell in mining and quarrying.

The key manufacturing sector went up by 6.2% y/y in the third month of the year, reversing a 11.2% decrease in the previous month.

Mining output registered a drop of 2.3% y/y, narrowing sharply from a 28.9% y/y decrease in February, data indicated.

The utilities sector jumped by 31% y/y in March, following a 2.2% drop a month earlier.

In the first three months the industrial production fell by 6.1%.

In 2020 industrial production in North Macedonia moved down by 9.5%, after rising 3.7% in 2019.
 

