New poll shows Poland's Civic Coalition has caught up with ruling PiS

New poll shows Poland's Civic Coalition has caught up with ruling PiS
Donald Tusk has been touring Poland tirelessly, each of his open-air meetings gathering thousands. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw June 26, 2023

Poland’s biggest opposition grouping, the centre-right Civic Coalition (KO), was on par with the ruling right-wing radicals from Law and Justice (PiS), a new poll showed on June 23.

The poll, carried out by Kantar, showed KO and PiS at 32% of support each, suggesting that the opposition party may have caught new wind in its sails following a mass support rally for its leader Donald Tusk in early June in Warsaw that gathered an estimated 500,000 people. Tusk has been touring Poland tirelessly since, each of his open-air meetings gathering thousands.

Poles are heading to the polling stations in mid-October in en election that could see the incumbent PiS win an unprecedented third consecutive term if office. But PiS' campaign effort has faced some headwinds recently. 

The PiS-controlled parliament passed a hugely controversial law in late May establishing a special committee to probe “Russian influence” on Poland, a potentially handy tool to discredit Tusk. The EU and the US both criticised the law heavily.

The passing of the law likely boosted turnout at Tusk’s Warsaw rally, which PiS also attempted to portray as a hate event via an Auschwitz-themed video released on social media, another move that backfired after President Andrzej Duda, a PiS loyalist, criticised it.

In an attempt at a new opening, PiS’ chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski rejoined the government as a deputy prime minister on June 21. The chairman, his formal superior Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and the rest of the party’s top brass descended on the town of Bogatynia – squeezed between Czechia and Germany in southwestern Poland – last Saturday for a grand rally aimed at reinvigorating the campaign.

Unfortunately for the campaign strategists, the rally – as all other campaign events of the day – was all but eclipsed in the media by the alleged coup attempt in Russia.

Jockeying for  third position in the polls – and possibly the role of a kingmaker in the post-election talks about a new ruling coalition – are other opposition parties.

The far-right Konfederacja and another centre-right coalition of agrarians from PSL and liberals from Polska 2050 came in at 7% each in the Kantar poll. The Left polled at 6%.

Polish election rules stipulate that a party must clear 5% if it is to win any seats in the parliament. The threshold for party coalitions is 8%.

Kantar carried out the poll on June 22-23 on a representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish retail sales slightly ease contraction in May

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Polish industrial production eases decline to 3.2% y/y in May

News

Prigozhin mutiny challenges Serbian right-wingers’ loyalty to Putin

Serbia's rightwing opposition appeared caught off-guard when paramilitary Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced his march on Moscow.

Hungary mulls asking ECB to ease capital requirements of central bank

The Hungarian National Bank is on track for a record HUF1.8-2 trillion loss this year.

Hidroelectrica listing to set off new wave of IPOs in Romania

Successful IPO of Romanian hydropower giant could lead to listings of Bucharest Airports, Constanta Port and salt monopoly Salrom, says portfolio manager of shareholder Fondul Proprietatea.

“It was not a coup,” Prigozhin says in first comments since his mutiny ended

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he was not trying to seize power with his armed uprising, but only protesting against the “ineffective” conduct by Russia’s military command, in his first comments since the insurrection.

Borrell warns of political and financial "measures" if elections are not held in northern Kosovo

EU and US already reduced high-level visits, contacts and financial cooperation with Kosovo to pressure Pristina to de-escalate situation in north.

Prigozhin mutiny challenges Serbian right-wingers’ loyalty to Putin
2 hours ago
Hungary mulls asking ECB to ease capital requirements of central bank
7 hours ago
Hidroelectrica listing to set off new wave of IPOs in Romania
8 hours ago
“It was not a coup,” Prigozhin says in first comments since his mutiny ended
8 hours ago
Borrell warns of political and financial "measures" if elections are not held in northern Kosovo
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    5 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    3 days ago
  3. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    7 days ago
  4. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    2 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    11 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    5 days ago
  4. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    30 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss