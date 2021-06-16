Montenegro suffers Europe’s steepest fall in GDP in Q1

Montenegro suffers Europe’s steepest fall in GDP in Q1
By bne IntelliNews June 16, 2021

Montenegro’s GDP contracted by a real 6.4% y/y in the first quarter of 2021, after decreasing by 7.5% y/y in the previous three months, the statistics office reported on June 16.

This was the worst performance in Europe according to Eurostat figures comparing EU and selected other European economies, shared by Montenegro’s Monstat. 

In 2020, Montenegro’s economy was the worst affected in Southeast Europe by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic due to the collapse of its tourism sector, which typically contributes 25% of GDP. The economy contracted by 15.2% in 2020, and the contraction continued into early 2021, when new restrictions were in force to contain the latest wave of the pandemic. 

The nominal GDP contraction was 5.7% y/y in Q1, versus the 7.4% y/y fall in Q4. Measured at current prices, Montenegro's total economic output stood at €865mn, lower than the €1.16bn reading in Q4. The statistics office did not provide a sector breakdown.

However, there are hopes of a rebound later this year. The World Bank projected in its latest Global Economic Prospects released on June 8 that Montenegro’s economy will expand by 7.1% in 2021, though this means an only partial recovery from the deep recession in 2020. 

The recovery is also hampered by the government’s failure so far to approve the budget for 2021, amid infighting between members of the ruling coalition.

Montenegro’s economic growth was 4.1% in 2019. At current prices, the GDP in 2019 stood at €4.95bn, up from €4.66bn a year earlier. GDP per capita in 2019 was €7,959, up from €7,495 in 2018. Final data for 2020 is yet to be released.

International overview of real growth rates of GDP for IQ 2021. Source: Eurostat

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kabul airport subcontractor

TEHRAN BLOG: On election eve Iranians ask if regime has unwittingly engineered its own demise

Net money transfers to Georgia up 31% during crisis

Data

Romania’s construction works up 5.7% y/y in January-April on robust housing market

The combination of low interest rates, accumulation of reserves in households’ accounts and rising demand for housing resulted in a booming housing market not only in Romania but globally.

Russians consider the US to be the number one “unfriendly country”

Net money transfers to Georgia up 31% during crisis

Data outlines genuine upward trend.

Polish CPI grows 4.7% y/y in May

Annual growth rate picks up 0.4pp versus the revised annual reading in April.

Southeast Europeans most likely in EU to believe corruption is getting worse

Transparency International survey shows citizens of Slovenia and Bulgaria were most likely to think their government was run by a few big interests looking out for themselves.

Romania’s construction works up 5.7% y/y in January-April on robust housing market
1 hour ago
Russians consider the US to be the number one “unfriendly country”
1 day ago
Net money transfers to Georgia up 31% during crisis
1 day ago
Polish CPI grows 4.7% y/y in May
1 day ago
Southeast Europeans most likely in EU to believe corruption is getting worse
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    3 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    1 day ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    2 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    25 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    28 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    16 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss