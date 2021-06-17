Mongolia’s inflation rate reaches 6.2%in 5M21

Mongolia’s national consumer inflation is at 6.2% higher in 5M21 y/y, up by 0.7% m/m, according to the national statistics office.
By bne IntelliNews June 17, 2021

In year on year terms, inflation was up by 5.6% in April compared to April a year earlier.

The increase was affected due to increased price of consumer goods such as imported alcoholic beverages and tobacco 2.4% y/y, medicine up 4.5% y/y, and a 5% price increase in housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuels y/y in 5M21. 

The contribution of prices of imported goods and services increased by 14.3% y/y in 5M21, mainly due to border restrictions from China because of Mongolia’s COVID-19 condition.

“From 5M20 to 3M21, the domestic inflation rate fluctuated between 2-3%, falling below the central bank's target. Analysts say this indicates a decline in economic activity during that period. During the pandemic, the government regulated price reductions for some goods and services. On the supply side, changes in the prices of government-regulated goods and services contributed to higher inflation, according to the central bank. In addition, commodity prices have been rising sharply with the easing of lockdown measures and while the economy recovers,” The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Mongolia notes in their newswire.

 

 

