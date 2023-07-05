ING Turkey renews syndicated loan at 112% rollover rate

By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2023

ING Turkey, a unit of ING Bank (Amsterdam/INGA), has obtained €332mn worth of a 367-day syndicated loan, according to a statement by ING Turkey.

A total of 26 banks from 14 different countries participated in the facility. Emirates NBD Capital Ltd acted as co-ordinator, while ING Bank (Amsterdam/INGA) acted as sustainability co-ordinator.

The renewal rate stood at 112%. In July 2022, a €300mn syndicated loan was renewed with a roll-over ratio of 100%.

Costs were in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank (AKBNK), the big-cap unit of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding (SAHOL).

The cost of the US dollar tranche stood at the guaranteed overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 425bp, while the cost of the euro tranche was the euro interbank offered rate (Euribor) plus 400bp.

The loan is to be used for international trade finance, while the sustainability criteria include commitments to provide sustainability-linked loans to finance green building certifications and to provide sustainability training to the personnel.

In line with local peers, ING, the 13th largest bank in Turkey, with TRY109bn ($4bn) of assets at end-March, has a B-/Negative (one notch below Turkey’s sovereign rating and six notches below investment grade) from Fitch Ratings.

Turkish banks conduct 367-day a ‘trick’ maturity for registering loans as long-term that uses two extra days syndicated loan renewal seasons twice a year, with one season in spring (April-July) and the other in autumn (October-November).

Turkish banks release identical costs in syndicated loan renewals, while some of the lenders, particularly smaller ones, pay higher fees.

Across recent years, Akbank has set the Turkey benchmark for the interest rates each season. In April 2022 and 2023, Ziraat Bank launched the spring seasons. However, Ziraat could not provide the costs this year. It awaited Akbank’s released costs to provide its costs.

In the autumn refinancing season of 2022 nine Turkish banks renewed an exchange rate-adjusted combined sum of $5.6bn, obtaining $4.3bn worth of fresh loans. The rollover rate stood at 77%.

The private banks’ renewal rates were very low, at 60-70%, while the spreads were at record-high levels. QNB Finansbank registered the highest rollover rate of 104%. Government-run banks registered 90-100% rates.

The all-in costs were in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank (AKBNK), namely SOFR+4.25% for the USD tranche and Euribor+4.00% for the EUR tranche (see full list below).

In the spring season of 2022 11 banks renewed $8bn of loans at a combined renewal rate of 92% with borrowing amounting to $7bn in total. The costs stood at SOFR+2.75% and Euribor+2.10%. In spring 2021, the costs stood at Libor + 2.50% and Euribor + 2.25%.

In the spring season of this year, 11 banks are due to renew a combined sum of $7bn. And in the autumn season nine banks are to roll over a combined sum of $4bn.

In July, Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) is due to conclude the season with renewing a $109mn loan.

The share of syndicated loans in Turkey’s and Turkish banks’ external funding composition has declined in recent years. Turkey rolls over a combined sum of around $150-200bn each year.

Benchmarks remain painfully high as SOFR persists above the 5%-level, compared with the 0.05% seen in October 2021, while 12-month Euribor has surpassed the 4%-level, compared with the minus 0.5% recorded in October 2021.

In June, SOFR is due to replace the current US dollar benchmark London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor). One-year Libor currently stands at over 5%.

Recently, all the benchmarks have been on the rise in parallel with the global monetary tightening trend, which is expected to be reversed this year.

 

    Total Renewal Maturity Tranche Cost Tranche Cost
    (mn) Rate (days) 1 1 2 2
Jun-23 ING Turkey €332 112% 367-day   SOFR+4.25%   Euribor+4.00%
Jun-23 Denizbank $530 117% 364-367-day $297   €183 Chinese yuan 255mn
Jun-23 Isbank (ISCTR) $639 83% 367-day $224 SOFR+4.25% €388 Euribor+4.00%
Jun-23 Garanti BBVA (GARAN) $433 73% 367-day $199 SOFR+4.25% €219 Euribor+4.00%
Jun-23 Yapi Kredi (YKBNK) $580 78% 367-day $202 SOFR+4.25% €353 Euribor+4.00%
May-23 QNB Finansbank (QNBFB) $329 102% 367-day $171 SOFR+4.25% €144 Euribor+4.00%
May-23 Vakifbank (VAKBN) $817 81% 367-day $190 SOFR+4.25% €576 Euribor+4.00%
May-23 Turk Eximbank $670 89% 364-day $54   €522 Chinese yuan 325mn
Apr-23 Akbank (AKBNK) $500 71% 367-day $246 SOFR+4.25% €233 Euribor+4.00%
Apr-23 Ziraat Bank $1,300 103% 367-day $432   €779  
Nov-22 Garanti BBVA (GARAN) $401 65% 367-day $155 SOFR+4.25% €239 Euribor+4.00%
Nov-22 QNB Finansbank (QNBFB) $545 104% 367-day $185 SOFR+4.25% €253 Euribor+4.00%
Nov-22 Vakifbank (VAKBN) $560 91% 367-day $223 SOFR+4.25% €328 Euribor+4.00%
Nov-22 Isbank (ISCTR) $535 69% 367-day $191 SOFR+4.25% €331 Euribor+4.00%
Nov-22 Turk Eximbank $588 101% 1-year €404   €136 Chinese yuan 350mn
Nov-22 Denizbank $606 78% 367-day $277 SOFR+4.25% €330 Euribor+4.00%
Nov-22 Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK) $458 61% 367-day $210 SOFR+4.25% €249 Euribor+4.00%
Oct-22 TEB $262 77% 367-day $64 SOFR+4.25% €200 Euribor+4.00%
Oct-22 Akbank (AKBNK) $403 60% 367-day $225 SOFR+4.25% €178 Euribor+4.00%
Jul-22 TSKB (TSKB) $109 63% 367-day $18   €90  
Jun-22 ING Turkey €300 100% 367-day   SOFR+2.75%   Euribor+2.10%
Jun-22 Isbank (ISCTR) $774 88% 367-day $257 SOFR+2.75% €483 Euribor+2.10%
Jun-22 Denizbank $453 120% 367-day $196 €204 364-day Chinese yuan 255mn
May-22 Garanti BBVA (GARAN) $594 100% 367-day $284 SOFR+2.75% €291 Euribor+2.10%
May-22 Yapi Kredi (YKBNK) $811 91% 367-day $350 SOFR+2.75% €432 Euribor+2.10%
May-22 Turk Eximbank $745 104% 1-year $206   €504  
May-22 QNB Finansbank (QNBFB) $364 118% 367-day $137 SOFR+2.75% €212 Euribor+2.10%
May-22 Vakifbank (VAKBN) $983 101% 367-day $200 SOFR+2.75% €739 Euribor+2.10%
Apr-22 Akbank (AKBNK) $701 108% 367-day $343 SOFR+2.75% €329 Euribor+2.10%
Apr-22 Ziraat Bank $1,240 100% 367-day $353 SOFR+2.75% €814 Euribor+2.10%

