ING Bank launches fashion marketplace in Romania
By bne IntelliNews July 9, 2020

ING Bank, the fourth-largest bank by assets in Romania, has launched the online shopping platform DealWise, thus entering the fashion trade, ING said in a press release. 

Through this platform, ING Bank competes directly with online fashion retailers such as Fashion Days (owned by eMAG) and answear.ro.

According to ING, the DealWise is initially available in Romania but, it says, “other countries will gradually be brought into the fold. Of these, Germany and Belgium are expected to be included in 2020.”

The products sold on the marketplace platform include sports equipment, clothing, personal care items and toys. Some offers are available directly in the application, while others link to the website of large retailers such as Zara or Mango.

"We are an innovation of ING Bank NV. This means that we have behind us the strength and stability of a bank, but the flexibility and speed of a start-up,” reads a presentation on the DealWise website.

We are the first such ING Bank NV business in Romania, and this is twice a good thing: once because your money and data benefit from the security of a bank. Then, because we have local insights.”

 

