Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2022

Hungarian consumer price growth accelerated growth to 13.7% in July from 11.7% in June, a new 25-year high, figures from the Central Statistics Office (KSH) show (chart). 

The July reading came in at 0.6pp above market consensus, weakening the Hungarian forint. The HUF was already struggling earlier in the day due to worries about oil supply after Ukraine suspended Russian oil flows to southern Europe because it did not receive transit fees.

The runaway inflation will pile more more pressure on the central bank to keep putting up rates. The Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) raised its key rate by 100bp to 10.75% on July 26. The base rate is now at its highest level since December 2008. London-based Capital Economics said last month that  rates could rise to 13% by the end of the year.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was 16.7%, rising from 13.8% the previous month, affirming strong inflationary pressure.

Analysts said inflation could rise further in the coming months due to repricing and tax hikes, reaching 18% or even more than 20% if energy price controls, introduced in November, were lifted.

The government also rolled back prices for a number of staples, including pork, cooking oil and flour, to mid-October levels from February 1 in an effort to dampen inflation.

The main driver of inflation remained food prices, which increased 27% y/y.

Price growth also remained strong in other categories as well, as consumers paid 14% more in y/y terms for consumer durables while service charges were up 6.8% y/y.

“The annual average inflation rate is sure to be above 12% this year and would [only] slowly decline in 2023. Next year’s annual average CPI seems to be also in the double-digit territory and it could only land in [the central bank’s] tolerance band in 2024,” Erste said in a comment.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine will receive $5.5bn in support from the US later this month

Envoy says start made on construction of Turkish attack drone factory in Ukraine

Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records

Data

Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues

Inflation expected to reach 13.9% in December as war in Ukraine keeps fuelling supply-side issues in some key commodity markets.

Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records

Despite the authorities’ demand for ‘lira-isation’ few Turks have any real faith in the national currency as inflation runs riot.

Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July

At the end of July, 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment. This figure is 9,397 more people than the previous month, translating into a rise of 0.2%.

Moldova’s maize, sunflower crops decimated by drought

Both crops are in high demand given the disruption caused by the war in neighbouring Ukraine to international food markets.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation accelerates to 16% in July

High import prices of food and energy are now spilling over into the prices of other products and services.

Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues
2 hours ago
Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records
21 hours ago
Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July
1 day ago
Moldova’s maize, sunflower crops decimated by drought
1 day ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation accelerates to 16% in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 day ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    2 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    3 days ago
  5. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 day ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    16 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    29 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss