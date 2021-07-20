Georgia’s June domestic exports expand 18.5% versus two years ago

Georgia’s June domestic exports expand 18.5% versus two years ago
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 20, 2021

Georgia’s domestic exports, which exclude re-exports that account for a significant part of headline exports for a transit country such as the South Caucasus state, increased by 10.2% y/y in June, and by an impressive 18.5% compared to June 2019, to $257mn.

Against the first half of 2020, Georgia’s exports, at $1.38bn, rose by 27.8% y/y and, more importantly when it comes to the long-term trend, they were 24.2% up compared to 1H 2019, according to statistics office Geostat. Furthermore, the rise was distributed across many categories of goods that contribute to export diversification.

Certain categories of goods boasted massive export growth rates in the first half of the year, such as ferro-alloys (+59% to 13.5% of total exports) or T-shirts (+81% y/y to 2.6% of total), but the "other commodities" category, which accounted for 29.8% of the total, expanded by 55% as well.

In terms of countries of destination, among the four main markets, three of them (China, Russia and Turkey) increased their share in total exports to a combined 49.6%, while Bulgaria lost ground to 8.9%.

Domestic exports accounted in June (and in the entire 1H) for 73% of exports - still a high share compared to the pre-crisis period (59% in June 2019, 62% in 1H 2019), indicating that the country is recovering faster than foreign trade in general in the region.

Notably, Georgia’ domestic exports weathered the COVID-19 crisis particularly well, as they were 5% up y/y in June 2020 and boasted positive growth rates during the second half of last year. In contrast, they performed somehow less impressively in the first part of 2020.

Total exports, released by Geostat last week, posted a more modest performance; namely they edged down by 0.2% y/y in June 2021 while they were 6.1% above the performance of June 2019 - still robust enough to inspire confidence. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s PM bullish expectations may put fiscal consolidation at risk

Russia producer price inflation comes off recent all-time high, but remains over 30% y/y

Polish CPI growth eases to 4.4% y/y in June

Data

Inflation in Ukraine stabilises at 9.5% y/y in June, NBU rates "hold" decision vindicated

Consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.2% m/m this June, the same as in June last year. As a result, annual inflation remained at 9.5% y/y. However, core inflation accelerated to 7.3% y/y from 6.9% in May.

Russia producer price inflation comes off recent all-time high, but remains over 30% y/y

After exploding this year, Russia’s producer price index of inflation (PPI) peaked in May but still remains at record highs.

Putin's popularity stable but Duma remains the most unpopular institution in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal approval rating remains stable having risen from 65% in April to 67% in May before falling back to 66% in June – a level it has been sitting at for most of the last decade.

Romania’s current deficit up 85% y/y in January-May, FDI surges 3.2 times

Romania’s current account balance and foreign direct investment figures reveal a sharp increase in the country’s external deficit balanced by stronger FDI.

Polish CPI growth eases to 4.4% y/y in June

June expansion extends the period of ongoing high inflationary pressure in Poland.

Inflation in Ukraine stabilises at 9.5% y/y in June, NBU rates "hold" decision vindicated
18 hours ago
Russia producer price inflation comes off recent all-time high, but remains over 30% y/y
1 day ago
Putin's popularity stable but Duma remains the most unpopular institution in Russia
1 day ago
Romania’s current deficit up 85% y/y in January-May, FDI surges 3.2 times
4 days ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 4.4% y/y in June
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    6 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    8 days ago
  4. US sweetens Iran’s path to restoring nuclear deal by unfreezing bank funds in Japan, Korea
    5 days ago
  5. John Kerry in Moscow to start climate change co-operation, Putin writes essay on Russia and Ukraine
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    15 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    21 days ago
  3. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    12 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    8 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss