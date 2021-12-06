EC backs strategic gas storage reserve to hedge against future gas shortages

EC backs strategic gas storage reserve to hedge against future gas shortages
This is the coldest November in five years and European gas storage levels have already started to fall from an already low level of 77% full in October.
By bne IntelliNews December 6, 2021

Europe will create its own strategic gas reserves in order to hedge against future gas shortages, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said at a press conference on December 3.  

The EU Council made the decision at a meeting at the energy minister level, reports Neft i Kapital. Simson stated that the EC is working on a package of proposals to regulate the natural gas and hydrogen markets. She also added that, despite the extremely high prices of natural gas in 2021, hub-linked gas prices will deliver gas more cheaply to the Continent over time than long-term oil-linked prices.

Since most of northern Europe abandoned long-term contracts and bought gas on the spot market, following the introduction of the so-called third energy package, EU members have saved and estimated $70bn on their gas purchases. But as NewsBase.com reported, the EU has given up almost all those gains in the current gas crisis after prices on the spot market soared to briefly touch $2,000 per thousand cubic metres this autumn – as much as ten times higher than the average gas prices on the spot market.   

The gas crisis remains concentrated amongst the northern EU member states that have been faster to adopt the energy reforms and move to buying on the spot market; many of the southern states have kept their long-term contracts with Gazprom and as such, have been better protected from the spike in prices. The advent of TurkStream, which went online in January, has also served to insulate those states along its route from the price shock.  

And the gas crisis is not over. While Russia’s national gas giant Gazprom has been producing at 1.5bcm per day – close to its maximum capacity – and has increased exports by some 10% year on year, it is not selling enough gas to meet market demand.  

Because of the V-shaped market of the last two years, there has been a perfect storm of coincidences that have combined to cause a crunch in supplies on the European gas market. The upshot is Europe went into this winter with the lowest level of storage in a decade at 77% at its peak in October, but as this November has been the coldest in the last five years, those stored supplies of gas are already falling, according to the AGSI+ aggregated gas storage inventory.

The alternative to creating an expensive EU strategic gas reserves would be to give approval to Russia’s new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that taps large reserves in the Arctic Yamal fields complex. The new pipeline has a nameplate capacity of some 50bn cubic metres and Europe is estimated to have a 15 bcm deficit, so Nord Stream 2 could bring the current crisis to an end very quickly; the pipeline has already been filled with technical gas and could literally be turned on tomorrow. However, Russia has made it very clear it wants not only to see Nord Stream 2 operational but also wants Europe to commit to new long-term contracts to ensure Russia’s gas export business to Europe for the next decade, something that the EU is trying to avoid as it sees gas demand falling in the next decade as it transitions further to renewables as part of its Green Deal. Given the cost of gas bought on the open market, analysts expect some sort of fudge to appear.  

“The European Commission appears committed to its Energy Transition strategy and will look only to add supranational, strategic gas storage as a response to the extraordinarily high gas prices of 2021,” BCS GM said in a note. “A tweak to the strategy, not a wholesale change. In short, Europe remains committed to its energy transition, and appears to be looking past natural gas to the (still unproven) hydrogen economy. For our part, we think individual European gas companies are likely to take a different approach for managing the risk of gas prices and will likely increase the purchase of gas under long-term, oil-linked contracts to diversify their price risk at least somewhat.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Montenegro to probe wind farm deal linked to murdered Maltese journalist

Impasse could collapse nuclear deal talks next week

New American company seeks to realise Trans-Caspian pipe dream

News

Belarus to stand with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko made it clear that Minsk’s loyalties lie with Moscow and he would back Russia in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a lengthy interview with RIA Novosti.

Mass protests throughout Serbia over law on expropriation and Rio Tinto project

Tens of thousands of people in more than 50 cities blocked roads against Serbia in protest against Rio Tinto's plans to build a huge lithium mine in the country.

Montenegro to probe wind farm deal linked to murdered Maltese journalist

Offshore company investigated by Caruana Galizia prior to her murder was reportedly involved in the Mozura wing park deal.

Impasse could collapse nuclear deal talks next week

Europe claims Iran has walked back diplomatic progress. US says Tehran has no “constructive proposals”. Iran insists its demands are in line with the 2015 agreement.

Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests

Rio Tinto is seeking to develop the Jadar lithium project in Serbia but faces strong opposition.

Belarus to stand with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine
7 minutes ago
Mass protests throughout Serbia over law on expropriation and Rio Tinto project
7 hours ago
Montenegro to probe wind farm deal linked to murdered Maltese journalist
1 day ago
Impasse could collapse nuclear deal talks next week
2 days ago
Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  2. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    9 days ago
  3. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    2 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border a new Cuban Missile crisis?
    7 days ago
  5. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    2 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    11 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    20 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    11 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss