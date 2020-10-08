Belarusian leaders and activists put on Russia’s wanted list

The former editor-in-chief of Telegram channel Nexta Roman Protasevich is on the wanted list in Russia. The editorial choices Nexta has made and the pro-active messages it sends have played a major role in co-ordinating Belarus' mass demonstrations.
By Ben Aris in Berlin October 8, 2020

Several high-profile Belarusian opposition leaders and activist have been put on the police wanted list in Russia, including Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the nominal winner of the August 9 presidential elections, it was reported on October 7.

Tikhanovskaya was the most prominent of the names that were listed as wanted criminals by the Russian authorities, reports Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

The notice is a result of the police co-operation between Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian authorities have opened three dozen criminal investigations into the newly established Coordinating Council, of which Tikhanovskaya is a member, which is accused of trying to organise a coup d’état.

Most of the members of the Presidium of the Council are already either in jail in Minsk or have fled into exile. Tikhanovskaya left for Lithuania shortly after the elections after she was threatened by the security services at a meeting at the Central Election Commission (CEC) offices on August 14.

Her colleague and fellow presidential election campaigner Maria Kolesnikova was imprisoned after the authorities tried to forcibly expel her from Belarus, but were thwarted when she ripped up her passport on the Ukrainian border. Kolesnikova has also been charged with trying to organise a coup.

The third women of the trio who ran against Lukashenko is Veronika Tsepkalo, who also left the country shortly after the election with her children and joined her husband Valery Tsepkalo in Moscow.

Valery has also been added the Russian wanted list. He was one of the three leading presidential candidates running against Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko – the other two are video blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky and ex-banker Vladimir Babariko – but was barred from the race after the CEC invalidated half of his mandatory petition signatures. Candidates have to gather at least 100,000 names, but Tsepkalo only had 60,000 left after the CEC had finished with his list.

Valery Tsepkalo also left almost immediately after the election following reports of his imminent arrest. The couple have since left Russia, when it became clear they were not safe there either and were last reported to be in Ukraine.

Amongst the other high-profile names on Russia’s wanted list is the 22-year-old Stepan Svetlov (known as Putilo), founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which has become the de facto co-ordinator of the mass protests and the main source of independent information in the country after the authorities closed down most of the other messaging apps and have since been shuttering the leading newspapers and online news channels.

However, Putilo now lives in Poland, where he is a university student, and the Nexta channel is largely run from offices in Warsaw, where it is under the protection of the Polish state.

And the former editor-in-chief of Nexta, Roman Protasevich, is also wanted in Russia. This means that a criminal case has been instituted against him in Belarus. Protasevich has been a significant figure in the protests as the editorial choices of what material to run on Nexta, which filters the content sent to it from over 2mn anonymous members, sets the political tone for the protests. In addition, the Nexta editors pro-actively sends out messages calling for demonstration actions, set the dates and themes of the marches, and marshal the crowds on the day in near real time to avoid police countermeasures. Protasevich is also based in Poland.

Nexta has been a major problem for Lukashenko in that it is able to co-ordinate the actions of hundreds of thousands of Belarusians, and the crowds that gather as a result are so big that they simply overwhelm the security service’s attempt to prevent demonstrations.

 

Russia frowns on Kyrgyzstan “chaos”, warns it has “obligations” to prevent total breakdown in country

Kremlin spokesman refers to security treaty as various groups struggle to fill power vacuum amid revolution that threatens to bring on mob rule.

The mystery of Kamchatka’s environmental disaster

Something awful happened off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia’s far east that wiped out 95% of all the marine life there, but no one is sure what it was.

Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank

Higher gold production and growth in agriculture helped offset a sharp fall in industry and services. Government commended for reaffirming commitment to reforms.

Call for “clean” generation of politicians made amid chaos of Kyrgyzstan’s unresolved revolution

Some fear of a ‘north-south’ split emerging as former mayor is greeted by thousands as he arrives back in “southern capital” of Osh.

‘Half of Nagorno-Karabakh civilians abandon homes amid fighting’

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to accuse each other of indiscriminate shelling. Armenian PM says Vladimir Putin has told him Russia will “uphold certain security commitments” to Yerevan if matters deteriorate to a certain point.

  Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    8 days ago
  Armenia, Azerbaijan edge closer to outright war
    3 days ago
  Czechia and Slovakia declare states of emergency to tackle coronavirus second wave
    7 days ago
  Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    3 months ago
  UK pulls Turkey from travel corridor list day after revelations spark outcry over true extent of virus outbreak
    6 days ago
