Zimbabwe introduces 4,500 small denomination gold coins amidst soaring inflation

Zimbabwe introduces 4,500 small denomination gold coins amidst soaring inflation
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2022

Zimbabwe’s central bank is due on Friday and Monday (November 11 and 14) to distribute 4,500 small denomination gold coins to banks before the public can start buying them on Tuesday (November 15), a state-owned daily, The Herald reports.

It cited Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya telling mining executives at a breakfast meeting in Harare, the capital on Thursday (November 10) saying that starting on November 15, “gold coins of lower denimonations of a tenth, a quarter and half an ounce will be on sale. We are going to be taking them to banks on Friday and Monday so that the public will start buying them on Tuesday.”

The southern African country introduced one oz gold coins on July 25, 2022 in an effort to mop up excess liquidity, shore up the local currency and curb inflation. The measure, working with others announced earlier, has helped stabilise the currency and inflation.

The price of the coins is determined by the international price of bullion plus 5% to cover the cost of production and distribution.  On Thursday (November 10) a one oz unit was being sold for $1,801, but authorities feel that only a few people could buy them at that price, hence the decision to introduce smaller ones. 

The latest issue of The Sunday Mail said 11, 475 one ounce gold coins had been sold since July, for ZWD11.4bn ($31.5mn).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) members defend EACOP project

South Africa’s climate change risk challenges -- World Bank report

News

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession

Russia abandons Kherson in major military setback

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson on November 10 in a major military setback.

Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors

Romania plans to build two new reactors of 700MW net each at its sole nuclear power plant at Cernavoda.

Uzbekistan said to be lobbying for lifting of sanctions on Russian billionaire Usmanov

Uzbekistan is lobbying the EU to pull sanctions on the Uzbek-Russian billionaire, with the issue having been put on the agenda of recent meetings between Uzbek and EU officials, the Financial Times has reported citing unnamed sources.

Iran warns Saudi Arabia it may lose ‘strategic patience’

On same day, Tehran, angered by media coverage of unrest, designates as “terrorist” Iran International, a London-based news broadcaster seen as having ties to Riyadh.

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession
1 hour ago
Russia abandons Kherson in major military setback
9 hours ago
Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors
9 hours ago
Uzbekistan said to be lobbying for lifting of sanctions on Russian billionaire Usmanov
10 hours ago
Iran warns Saudi Arabia it may lose ‘strategic patience’
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    2 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    20 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    29 days ago
  3. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    10 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss