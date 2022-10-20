Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission
/ pixabay
By Thulani Mpofu in Harare October 20, 2022

Zimbabwe has become Africa’s first country to approve the use of a long-acting injectable drug that can prevent infection with HIV, according to reports.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe announced on October 17 that it had endorsed cabotegravir (CAB-LA) as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention. 

Research, state-owned daily The Herald reported on October 19, has shown that CAB-LA injections every two months are safe, well-tolerated, and highly effective in reducing the risk of HIV acquisition among men who have sex with men, as well as transgender and cisgender women.

Meg Doherty, director of WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes, commended Zimbabwe for the ground-breaking decision.

"WHO welcomes the news that Zimbabwe has approved the use of CAB-LA, which will pave the way for its use, providing more safe and effective options for HIV prevention," she told News24, a South African publication.

Zimbabwe’s HIV prevalence has declined from 26.5% in 1997, to 14.3%, the fifth highest in the world.

Nyasha Sithole, from the Development Agenda for Girls and Women in Africa Network in Zimbabwe, said according to News24 that the drug “will contribute to our basket of HIV prevention tools that work for us as girls and women in Zimbabwe."

WHO said in a July 28 release that studies found that use of CAB-LA resulted in a 79% relative reduction in HIV risk compared with oral PrEP, where adherence to taking daily oral medication was often a challenge.  

However, ClinicalInfo, a service of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notes a number of possible side effects of CAB-LA. They include extreme tiredness, muscle or joint aches, fever, blistering or peeling skin and blisters or sores in the mouth.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

Nigeria’s Oilserv shows interest in building gas pipelines to Morocco, Algeria

News

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too

Reports indicate that, while persistent, protests have become scattered. Widespread industrial action would give protesters fresh momentum.

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan

"There will be no peace until an arbitrator stands between us," says Kyrgyz defence minister. Tajiks, meanwhile, warn Kremlin security belt must be built around Afghanistan.

Nominee for Czech environment minister caught up in police raid

Unfolding corruption scandal in Brno claims one nominated minister and may threaten justice minister.

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
3 hours ago
PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system
5 hours ago
Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too
11 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan
17 hours ago
Nominee for Czech environment minister caught up in police raid
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    2 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    3 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    12 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    21 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    23 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss