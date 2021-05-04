World Bank lends Romania €100mn to repair schools

By bne IntelliNews May 4, 2021

The World Bank's board of directors has approved a €100mn loan to be extended to Romania under the Safer, Inclusive and Sustainable Schools Project, aimed at upgrading nearly 100 buildings across 55 schools in Romania to modern standards for safety, resilience, inclusion, sustainability and digital access.

"A child born in Romania today is expected to be only 58% as productive as they could be if they had access to better education and health services," noted Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank country manager for Romania.

"Romania has a high proportion of school buildings that fail to meet safety, basic sanitary, and energy efficiency standards," said Alanna Simpson, World Bank lead disaster risk management specialist. Today, more than 1,000 schools around the country are at high risk of severe damage or collapse in an earthquake or do not meet modern fire codes, sanitation, and air quality requirements, the World Bank’s statement reads.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

World Bank to lend €82.6mn to Serbia to support greener economic growth

The World Bank said it will provide a €82.6mn loan to Serbia under the Public Sector Efficiency and Green Recovery Development Policy Loan to support the country’s reforms aiming to speed up ... more

ADB says Mongolia set to enjoy steady economic recovery in 2021 as pandemic impacts ease

Mongolia's economic growth rate will gradually rebound through 2021 and accelerate in 2022 as the COVID-19 crisis impacts fade away and the global economic recovery strengthens, the Asian Development ... more

ADB expects Georgia’s GDP to expand 3.5% in 2021 and 6% in 2022

The Georgian economy is expected to expand by 3.5% in 2021, rebounding in line with the gradual lifting of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions and the revival of domestic demand, ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    4 days ago
  2. MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
    3 months ago
  3. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    8 days ago
  4. Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024
    6 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Strategy vs tactics, Putin’s fiscal fortress is ready
    8 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    15 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    20 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    20 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    26 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss