Vucic doubles down on no sanctions position as Russian gas deal deadline approaches

Vucic doubles down on no sanctions position as Russian gas deal deadline approaches
By bne IntelliNews April 24, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has reiterated that Belgrade will not join sanctions on Russia, despite western pressure, as the deadline to strike an agreement on a new long-term gas supply deal with Russian approaches. 

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last November, Vucic agreed on a six-month extension of the existing gas supply deal. That enabled Serbia to continue importing gas at the previous price from Russia’s Gazprom — at a time when gas prices were rising fast on international markets and other countries from the region were paying several times more for their gas. 

That extension is due to expire at the end of May, taking Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) safely past the general, presidential and local elections that took place on April 3. 

Discussions on the new gas deal are now underway, and were one of the subjects of Vucic’s telephone conversation with Putin three days after his election victory. 

"Talks about the new contract need to be launched as soon as possible," said a statement from the Serbian presidency on April 6. 

At the same time, as an EU candidate country Serbia is under pressure from European officials to join sanctions on Russia. The Serbian government has resisted, citing Serbia’s friendship with Russia, Moscow’s support in keeping Kosovo — which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 — out of the UN and other international institutions, and Russia’s refusal to impose sanctions in Serbia during the Balkan wars of the 1990s. 

In a recent development, on April 20 members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee added to the appeals to Serbia to impose sanctions, in line with other European countries.

“Our message to President Vucic, someone I've known for a long time, was also a simple one. If Serbia really wants to be part of Europe, then it can't be on the outside of the U.S.-Europe sanctions against Russia. If it continues this outlier status of trying to play a game of neutrality, there isn't going to be an invitation from Europe,” senator Chris Murphy told CNN after the meeting, a transcript of the interview from his office said. 

However, after a meeting with the senators, Vucic said that Serbia is dependent on Russian energy and that imposing sanctions on traditional allies in Moscow would be “disastrous” for Serbia. 

Serbia imports most of its gas from Russia and Gazprom is the majority owner of its Banatski Dvor gas storage facility. 

Vucic said when announcing Serbia’s initial decision not to join sanctions, immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that sanctions decisions would be guided “solely by the protection of its citizens' vital economic and political interests”. 

He made the same point again in an interview with the Financial Times in mid April when he said that Serbia will not jeopardise its national interests by joining the sanctions. “[W]e have our own side, Serbia’s interests,” he said. 

"We have a sort of protection [from Russia]. What do [Western countries] want? Leave all our national interests because someone needs something for themselves?" he told the Financial Times.

Europe typically absorbs around 70% of Russia’s gas exports. Serbia’s talks with Russia are taking place at a time when other governments in the region are looking at ways to move away from dependence on Russian gas imports for fear gas revenues are being used to fund the Russian war machine

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia won’t abandon Russia as West mulls ever-tighter sanctions

Serbia’s new Chinese anti-aircraft system fuels fears of Balkan arms race

VISEGRAD BLOG: Are broad coalitions really the best way to overthrow authoritarian populists?

News

Albania’s former president pushes rival politician off parliament podium

Sali Berisha has been trying for months to regain control of the Democratic Party, the main opposition force in Albania, which is currently headed by interim leader Enkelejd Alibeaj.

Sanctioned Russian banks seeking way out of Kazakhstan

Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan has been fully bought out by Kazakh peer CenterCredit.

ISKP attack on Uzbekistan WAS launched but rockets failed to cross border say Taliban

Statement might explain why Tashkent denied there was any evidence of an incident and may rekindle fears terrorists in Afghanistan have started to target Central Asia.

Iran claims it’s rejected US offers of sanctions removal in return for scrapping plan to avenge Soleimani

Assassination of top general in 2020 and Donald Trump’s designation of Revolutionary Guard as “terrorist” remain sensitive matters that could end efforts to revive 2015 nuclear deal.

Biden announces yet another $800mn military aid package for Ukraine that will arrive in Kyiv by the weekend

US President Joe Biden announced he was authorising a eighth $800mn military aid package, only a week after signing off on a similar $800mn package, as Ukraine prepares for the Battle of Donbas that is expected to start in earnest any day now.

Albania’s former president pushes rival politician off parliament podium
2 days ago
Sanctioned Russian banks seeking way out of Kazakhstan
2 days ago
ISKP attack on Uzbekistan WAS launched but rockets failed to cross border say Taliban
2 days ago
Iran claims it’s rejected US offers of sanctions removal in return for scrapping plan to avenge Soleimani
2 days ago
Biden announces yet another $800mn military aid package for Ukraine that will arrive in Kyiv by the weekend
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    5 days ago
  2. The EU’s sixth package of sanctions will target Russian oil exports to Europe
    6 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    19 days ago
  4. VIDEO: Destruction of steel factory in Mariupol
    1 month ago
  5. Moscow's race against time to divert energy exports from Europe to Asia
    2 days ago
  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    26 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    1 month ago
  3. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    5 days ago
  4. Does Putin have cancer?
    19 days ago
  5. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss