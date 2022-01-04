Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September

By bne IntelliNews January 4, 2022

North Macedonia’s citizens spent €203.1mn to purchase goods and services from local online stores in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 84.5% from the same period a year earlier, the country’s E-commerce association, AETM, said on January 4. This represents 74.3% of the total value of online transactions.

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a significant acceleration of the growth in online transactions, and it is positive that the growth trend continues,” the head of the association, Nina Angelovska, said in the statement.

According to Angelovska, a more significant change driven by COVID-19 is the drastic change in the structure of transactions.

“If less than half of the total value of transactions before the pandemic went to domestic e-traders, now their share increased to 79% or a total of €215.2mn in the first nine months of 2021,” she said.

87.2% of the total value of transactions to domestic e-shops was realised by individuals. The value of the average transaction made by North Macedonia’s citizens to domestic e-traders was €26.2.

The total value of goods and services purchased from local e-traders was €215.2mn, of which 94% was from domestic buyers, and the rest were carried out with bank cards issued in other countries.

The total value of online transactions in North Macedonia was €273.2mn in the first nine months of 2021, up 67.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Foreign citizens made purchases worth €12.1mn from North Macedonia’s e-stores in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 68% year on year. The value of an average transaction of foreign citizens to local online stores was €35.3.

The value of online transactions of North Macedonian’s citizens made abroad was worth €58.1mn in the first nine months of the year, up 28% from a year earlier, representing 21.3% of the total value of online transactions.

Reports

