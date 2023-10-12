Uzbekistan to buy six high-speed trains from Hyundai Rotem

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent October 12, 2023

Uzbekistan is set to conclude a contract with Hyundai Rotem for the supply of six high-speed trains, according to plans disclosed in a presidential decree concerned with reforming railway transportation in the Central Asian country.

It is proposed that the project will be funded by the South Korea Economic Partnership Development Fund (EDCF). The expected loan provision at 0.1% will be €185mn, with a term of 35 years.

Previously, a contract for the purchase of 30 electric trains from the Czech Republic's Skoda was signed on October 11. For this acquisition, Tashkent intends to obtain a €350mn loan from Czech lenders at a rate of 5.5% per annum for 15 years.

The presidential decree also approved a roadmap for rail reform through to 2026. As part of that, officials have been ordered to simplify the procedure for renting freight cars.

To help improve the financial health of state-owned Uzbekistan Railways, loan agreements related to its subsidiaries are to be renewed. 

Another aspect of the ongoing reform is that no later than June next year, a transparent tariff policy is to be presented. The methodology for calculating prices should clearly indicate the accounting procedure used for infrastructure costs and locomotive and wagon maintenance.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Chinese company to build biotechnology park in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region

A Chinese company is to build a biotechnology park in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, the region's administration has reported. Governor of Syrdarya, Akmaljon Mahmudaliyev, discussed the ... more

Chinese EV maker BYD to build plant in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) producer BYD is to build a plant in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region. The investment commitment was announced on September 26, when Uzbek President Shavkat ... more

Officials say construction of quarter-century-old China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project set for activation

The construction stage of the two-and-a-half-decade-old China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    29 days ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    5 days ago
  5. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    4 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    21 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    19 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss