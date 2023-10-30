Uzbekistan leads Central Asia in available warehouse space

Uzbekistan has one of the highest warehouse vacancy rates in Central Asia, comprising 5.2% of the total supply of speculative space. Overall, though, there is a regional shortage of warehouse space, according to NG Group analysts.

In Uzbekistan, renting space in Class A has become cheaper by 1.6% compared to the first quarter and now costs $124 per square metre. Rentals for Class B blocks have fallen by 14% to $55 per sqm. Vacant space of the highest category is less than 1% of the total.

The analysts expect rental costs to rise as vacancy rates decline. In 2024, the average asking rate may reach $130 per sqm.

Currently, two relatively large logistics projects are being built in Uzbekistan: Tashkent Index (20,000 sqm) and the Bayer Group building (10,000 sqm).

In addition, online retailers are working on long-term plans in the warehouse sector. Uzum Market expects to accept the first stage of its 112,000 sqm logistics centre in February 2024, while Chinese Alibaba plans to build a warehouse complex in Namangan.

Kazakhstan ranks first in Central Asia in terms of high-quality warehouses, with a total of 1.3mn sqm, with Class A accounting for 51%. However, no more than 1% is offered for rent, mainly projects under construction, and the rental rate reaches $140 per sqm.