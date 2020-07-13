Uzbekistan halts air and rail travel until August 1

Uzbekistan halted air and rail transportation on domestic routes on July 13, a statement from the Ministry of Transport said on July 10.

The restrictions, likely attempting to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were put in place until August 1.

Car traffic has again been limited to six hours a day (7am-10am and 5pm-8pm), and movement between most regions has been prohibited. Public transport will not operate and bus transport between regions has been limited, the ministry statement said.

State-run Uzbekistan Railways has sold 5,900 train tickets for the period. The ministry said the ticket buyers will be fully refunded, Tashkent Times reported citing the press secretary of the Ministry of Transport Navruz Ashurmatov.

Uzbekistan Airways, another government-owned company, has sold 332 tickets for Tashkent-Nukus, Tashkent-Urgench and Tashkent-Termez flights. Passengers will be able to use the tickets after air travel resumes.