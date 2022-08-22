US, EU officials launch diplomatic offensive after failed Serbia-Kosovo meeting in Brussels

US, EU officials launch diplomatic offensive after failed Serbia-Kosovo meeting in Brussels
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti (left) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (right) meet in the presence of EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak and High Representative Josep Borrell. / European Union
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 22, 2022

Senior US and EU officials will visit Kosovo and Serbia in the coming days in a diplomatic offensive following the failed meeting in Brussels between the two countries’ leaders.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti on August 18 in Brussels, but the meeting convened following increased tension in northern Kosovo ended without agreement. Tensions were sparked by Pristina’s decision not to recognise Serbian ID documents and car number plates. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but is not recognised by Belgrade as a separate state.

Kosovo’s Telegrafi reported that US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Gabriel Escobar will visit the two capitals this week.

"Escobar is traveling to Pristina and Belgrade to support the dialogue," a spokesperson from the State Department told the Telegrafi.

In Pristina, Escobar will meet Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani and government officials.

EU envoy for Serbia and Kosovo, Miroslav Lajcak, will visit Kosovo on August 24, Telegrafi said citing sources within the EU.

According to Serbian agency Tanjug, Lajcak will be in Belgrade on August 25.

The two delegates from the US and the EU will also meet representatives of political parties.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said following the latest Brussels talks that the efforts will continue and the two sides should find a solution by September 1.

“The international community does not want to see renewed tensions in the coming period, and the parties will be fully responsible for any escalation on the ground,” the high representative said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Vucic-Kurti meeting ends without agreement, but talks continue

bneGREEN: Cleaning up the Western Balkans’ waste problem

Albania steps in to help Kosovo avoid electricity rationing

News

4iG and Hungarian state to buy Vodafone’s local unit for €1.8bn

Orban regime continues drive to increase state influence over strategic sectors with deal at pricey nine times Ebitda.

Russia’s FSB solve Dugina car bomb murder, blame Ukraine’s security forces

Russia’s FSB announced it has already solved the case of the car bombing at the weekend that killed journalist Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian ideolog Alexander Dugin, accusing the Ukrainian special services of assassinating her.

Russian oil major Lukoil buys Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow

Russian oil major Lukoil bought the Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow, the company said in a statement on August 22.

Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania

The Minsk regime is doing everything in its power to legitimise its right to export through EU ports without co-operating with the EU. In its latest gambit, the regime promises to exert “punishment” on “unfriendly states.”

Bulgaria’s caretaker government starts talks to resume gas imports from Russia

Energy Minister Rossen Hristov says talks with Gazprom are "inevitable" after Sofia failed to secure enough gas from other sources.

4iG and Hungarian state to buy Vodafone’s local unit for €1.8bn
1 hour ago
Russia’s FSB solve Dugina car bomb murder, blame Ukraine’s security forces
11 hours ago
Russian oil major Lukoil buys Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow
11 hours ago
Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
14 hours ago
Bulgaria’s caretaker government starts talks to resume gas imports from Russia
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    5 days ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    2 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    14 days ago
  4. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  5. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    11 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    11 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    14 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    14 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    5 days ago
  5. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss