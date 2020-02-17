US attorney general ‘at Trump’s request made effort to help Turkey’s Halkbank sidestep indictment’

US attorney general ‘at Trump’s request made effort to help Turkey’s Halkbank sidestep indictment’
Barr is said to have worked for a settlement that would have meant prosecutors choosing to not move for an indictment of the bank.
By bne IntelliNews February 17, 2020

Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecutors indicted Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank for evading Iran sanctions after US Attorney General William Barr personally spearheaded an effort last year to negotiate a settlement with the bank that would have allowed it to sidestep such an indictment, a source quoted by CNN has claimed.

Barr is said to have made the move after Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pressed US counterpart Donald Trump on the matter in a bid to allow the bank to avoid charges.

The CNN report stated: “[…] Southern District of New York prosecutors believe that their leader, Geoffrey Berman, has defended the office's relative autonomy, particularly since Barr's arrival [in his post], according to people familiar with the matter.

“Barr, these people said, has attempted to micromanage certain cases, asking more questions and for more frequent updates than his predecessors on matters from Berman. 

“Berman has bristled at those demands, according to these people, and has repeatedly pushed for actions on certain politically sensitive cases in opposition to Justice Department leadership, most notably the indictment in October of the state-owned Turkish bank, Halkbank.”

On February 4, US Democrat Senator Ron Wyden wrote to Barr to query whether Trump had tried to intervene on behalf of Halkbank.

Wyden acted after a federal appeals court granted a temporary halt in the SDNY prosecution of Halkbank  while it weighs other requests by the bank.

Halkbank had previously sought to pursue a dismissal of the case in the SDNY without entering a plea on the charges. A judge denied the request, and the bank is appealing that ruling. A three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals will reportedly weigh the request on an expedited basis.

Prosecutors have described the bank as a “fugitive” from justice. They asked a judge to hold it in contempt and impose fines until it begins answering the charges.

Halkbank has claimed that the US has no jurisdiction to hear the case. It was charged in October with helping Iran access billions of dollars in oil revenue frozen in its accounts under US sanctions. A senior bank executive was previously convicted in the case, and a money launderer pleaded guilty to charges of orchestrating the scheme.

Erdogan was implicated in the alleged sanctions-busting conspiracy during the case that resulted in the conviction of the bank executive, but has strenuously denied the claims against him.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine's bank sector profit triples in 2019 as the sector gets on the path to sustained recovery

TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira

US Treasury Department accuses Russian tycoon Deripaska of laundering money but offers no evidence

News

Naftogaz in talks with investment banks over possible IPO

Ukraine’s national gas company Naftogaz has held talks with international investment banks and potential investors about the prospects for an IPO, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said on February 17.

Polish miners send new warning to PiS government

Mining unions at Poland’s biggest hard coal miner Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG) went on a two-hour warning strike on February 17.

Hungarian PM warns of storm clouds ahead in state of the nation speech

Viktor Orban says preserving jobs will remain the most important task in 2020 and beyond, and makes surprise climate announcement.

Belarus president threatens to take transit oil from Russia-EU pipeline amid dispute with Moscow

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pledged to siphon off Russia's transit oil from the Russia-EU oil pipeline Druzhba, if Moscow fails to supply the "necessary volume" of oil in February.

Serbia and Kosovo agree to restore railway, motorway links

The new agreements, signed shortly after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to resume direct flights between their capitals, represent a breakthrough in relations — but the new government in Pristina has raised objections.

Naftogaz in talks with investment banks over possible IPO
7 hours ago
Polish miners send new warning to PiS government
7 hours ago
Hungarian PM warns of storm clouds ahead in state of the nation speech
18 hours ago
Belarus president threatens to take transit oil from Russia-EU pipeline amid dispute with Moscow
19 hours ago
Serbia and Kosovo agree to restore railway, motorway links
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    18 hours ago
  2. Turkey moves to shore up lira’s defences but analysts don’t see it holding the line
    7 days ago
  3. TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira
    3 days ago
  4. Bosnia’s President Dodik renews threat for Republika Srpska secession referendum
    2 days ago
  5. Substantial losses hit Turkey ETF
    6 days ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    13 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    25 days ago
  3. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    18 hours ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    1 month ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss