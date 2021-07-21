US and Germany strike deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

US and Germany strike deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
By bne IntelliNews July 21, 2021

The US and Germany reached a bilateral agreement on Nord Stream 2 on July 21 that will allow the pipeline to be completed without further US sanctions. 

Nord Stream 2 will pump 55bn cubic metres per year of Russian gas to Germany when it reaches full capacity. The pipeline is politically controversial as Russia wants to use it to divert as much gas as away from Ukraine as possible, to reduce costs and starve Kyiv of billions of dollars of annual transit revenues.

At a meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the US and Germany agreed to take action against Russia if it uses Nord Stream 2 to harm Ukraine or other East European countries. 

“The United States and Germany are united in their determination to hold Russia to account for its aggression and malign activities by imposing costs via sanctions and other tools," said the joint statement

“Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector,” it said.

The agreement comes after talks between the two leaders on July 15, after which they stressed that they would work together to ensure that Ukraine would remain a transit route for Russian gas heading to Europe.

Germany wants to see Nord Stream 2 realised, as it will enable the country to tap lower-cost gas to support its economy and provide valuable transit revenues. 

This posed a dilemma for the new US president as he sought to rebuild ties with Germany that were damaged during the Trump era. The US fears that Russia will use the pipeline as a tool to assert political pressure in Europe, although Moscow accuses Washington of simply looking out for the interests of its US exporters.

Inevitably the agreement has been poorly received in Ukraine, where Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued a joint statement with his counterpart from Poland — Central Europe’s chief Russia hawk — Zbigniew Rau condemning the move.

“The decision to build Nord Stream 2 made in 2015 mere months after Russia’s invasion and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory, created security, credibility and political crisis in Europe,” said the statement from Kuleva and Rau. 

“Currently, this crisis is significantly deepened by the resignation from attempts to stop the launch of the NS2 gas pipeline. This decision has created political, military and energy threat for Ukraine and Central Europe, while increasing Russia's potential to destabilise the security situation in Europe, perpetuating divisions among Nato and European Union member states.”

They added that "Ukraine and Poland will work together with their allies and partners to oppose NS2 until solutions are developed to address the security crisis created by NS2”. 

In an attempt to ease the blow on Kyiv, the US finally issued the much-anticipated invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit to the White House on August 30. “An invitation for “later this summer” had been announced in June before Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, but a date had not been set until Wednesday,” wrote BMB Ukraine in a note on July 21. 

For its part, Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with $1bn to support its transition to cleaner energy, supplied by private sources backed with government guarantees in a Green Fund for Ukraine. This includes an initial investment of $175mn, as announced on July 21. The US will support the initiative with technical assistance and policy support. 

Reports indicate Iran’s drought protests threaten to escalate to Tehran

Turkmenistan: Going for gold

Water stress protests break out in Iran’s southwest

News

Hungarian PM announces referendum on anti-LGBT law

Referendum widely seen as diversion from Pegasus wiretapping scandal and the suspension of recovery fund money from Brussels.

Far Eastern Yakutsk city under threat from unprecedented forest fires

Raging fires have been an increasing occurrence in Siberian summers, with the trend widely attributed to climate change, which has caused temperatures in the vast Taiga forest to spike each year.

American personnel in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan reported as among ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims

Following cluster of Vienna incidents, US has stepped up investigation into possible attacks made with directed pulsed microwave energy.

New rector at Istanbul university at centre of Erdogan protests expected to be ‘harsher’

New acting appointee dismisses outspoken academic and declines to approve autumn semester classes that were to be taught by a dissident lecturer. Demonstrations at university are continuing.

Reports indicate Iran’s drought protests threaten to escalate to Tehran

Police officer shot dead in Khuzestan. Military starts shipping water tankers to the province as unrest continues for sixth night.

