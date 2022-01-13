Ukrainian Space Agency announces plans to launch eight satellites by 2025.

Ukraine will launch eight satellites within the next three years as it starts the National Targeted Scientific and Technical Space Program for 2021-2025, Volodymyr Taftay, the head of the State Space Agency, said on January 12.

“We will defend the state in space, produce world-famous powerful rocket and space technology, and invest in R&D," Taftay told Ukrinform on January 10.

According to an official government statement: “The program provides for the implementation of six objectives: conducting space activities in the interests of national security and defence; creation of space observation systems of the Earth and their components; introduction of space technologies in the services market; creation of rocket and space technology; basic and applied scientific research in the field of space activities; legal, scientific-methodical and information support of the Programme activities.”



The Ukrainian government approved the National Targeted Scientific and Technical Space Program for 2021-2025 on September 29, 2021. The country is eager to advance its space programme, announcing plans in October 2021 to join the European Space Agency a year after Russia revealed its own satellite project.



The space program will not be cheap. The required funds are estimated to be UAH40.78bn ($1.48bn). The state budget will provide UAH15.76bn, and other sources, not prohibited by law, will provide the rest.



However, the Ukrainian government anticipates significant benefits from the project.



"According to preliminary estimates, indirect revenues in the field of economy and additional benefits in the field of national security, public administration and ecology for this period will amount to more than UAH16bn," stated former vice-prime minister of Ukraine Oleg Uruskyi on 29 September 2021.



Uruskyi emphasised that the programme will contribute to the “systematic and consistent development of the Ukrainian space industry”, the corporatisation of which was approved by the Ukrainian government last year.