Ukrainian inflation down to 7.1% in September

Ukrainian inflation down to 7.1% in September
Ukraine's inflation has fallen from 8.3% in August to 7.1% in September. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 9, 2023

Consumer prices in Ukraine by the end of September fell to 7.1%, down from 8.6% at the end of August and a significant drop from July's 11.3% as inflation begins to cool, Ukrstat reported on October 9. (chart)

On a monthly basis, inflation saw a moderate increase of 0.5% in September, marking a turnaround from the previous month's decline of 1.4% in August and 0.6% in July, as reported by the State Statistics Service.

Comparing the current figures to the same period in the previous year, September 2022 recorded an inflation rate of 1.9% on a monthly basis.

Inflation this year has been falling further and faster than the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expected in its annual outlook, allowing the regulator to cut rates sooner than expected.  Its key discount rate has been cut to 20% and the NBU said in September it could be lowered to 18% by the end of the year and inflation could fall to 13.8% in the recently released Ukraine’s 2024 budget  plan.

The Ukrstat also tracked underlying inflation, which stood at 0.9% in September, following two months of remaining steady at zero. In September 2022, underlying inflation was higher at 2.4%. In annual terms, by the close of September 2023, it had decreased to 8.4%, showing a notable decline from August's 10% and July's 12.3%.

Year-to-date, inflation in Ukraine has reached 3%, while underlying inflation stands at 4.1%, according to the service's clarification.

In response to these developments, the National Bank of Ukraine revised its inflation forecast for 2023, initially at 14.8%, down to 10.6% in July. Recent announcements suggest further downward revisions are being considered.

Comparing to the previous year, 2022 saw inflation rise to 26.6% from 10% in 2021, while underlying inflation surged to 22.6% from 7.9%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Fiscal policy key watch factor for Kazakhstan’s financial market

ING: Hungary’s budget challenges are far from over

Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 5.3% in 9M23

Data

ING: Hungary’s budget challenges are far from over

The budget generated a small surplus in September, which will be a short-term sticking plaster. The latest upward revision in the official deficit target underscores the remaining challenges .

Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 5.3% in 9M23

Ukraine's Ministry of Economy estimates the economy grew by 5.3% in the first nine months of 2023 as the country switches from crisis to recovery, Interfax Ukraine reported on October 9.

Hungary’s industry disappoints in August

Output of Hungary's industrial sector fell 5.3% year-on-year in August, following a 2.6% decline in the previous month.

Czech August retail sales decreased by 2.8% y/y and by 0.8% m/m

Retail sales in Czechia in August decreased by 2.8% year-on-year and by 0.8% month-on-month amid worries about the worsening economic situation.

Russian farms take in 133.5mn tonnes of grain, on course for 135mn tonnes total

Russian agricultural producers have harvested over 133.5mn tonnes of grain as of October 5, which is 15mn tonnes less than in same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture said, reports Tass.

ING: Hungary’s budget challenges are far from over
3 hours ago
Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 5.3% in 9M23
10 hours ago
Hungary’s industry disappoints in August
12 hours ago
Czech August retail sales decreased by 2.8% y/y and by 0.8% m/m
12 hours ago
Russian farms take in 133.5mn tonnes of grain, on course for 135mn tonnes total
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    26 days ago
  4. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    7 days ago
  5. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    1 day ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    17 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    27 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    16 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss