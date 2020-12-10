Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 5.2% y/y in 10M20, improving from a 5.5% y/y decline in 9M20
By bne IntelIiNews December 10, 2020

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 5.2% y/y in 10M20, improving from a 5.5% y/y decline in 9M20, according to estimates published on December 9 by the Ministry of Economic Development. The estimates are based on the General Production Index (GPI), which takes into account manufacturing results during the period.

In 10M20, GPI dropped 6.0% y/y, improving from a 6.2% y/y decline in 9M20, the ministry estimated. In October, the trends improved in transportation, trade, and construction. At the same time, the decline in agriculture remains deep, and production in most industrial sectors remains depressed.

“The decline of Ukraine’s economy is slowing down. We expect GDP in 4Q20 to decline 2.2% y/y compared to 3.6% y/y in 3Q20. Ukraine's GDP will conclude the year at around a 4.6% y/y drop compared to 3.2% y/y growth in 2019, according to our forecast,” an analyst at the Kyiv-based Concorde Capital brokerage, said in a research note.

Data

Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3

The partial economic recovery in Q3, after the deep 12.2% q/q contraction in Q2, fell short of analysts' expectations.

Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms

Work continues apace in hope of better times ahead after decimation of country’s international tourism industry this year by coronavirus crisis.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year

Russia’s Watcom shopping index, providing a measure of foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls in real time, stopped falling in the last weeks of November but remains down by a half on the same week a year ago.

Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November

Russian consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.4% year on year in November 2020, up from 4% seen in October and breaching the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) target rate of 4%, according to the latest data of Rosstat statistics agency.

Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday

With fewer holiday options, Romanians seem to have refurnished their homes and renewed their home appliance stock.

Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
1 day ago
Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms
1 day ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year
2 days ago
Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November
2 days ago
Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday
6 days ago

