Ukraine liberates 74,000 square kilometres since Russia’s invasion

After the Russian military withdrew to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, the residents of the region that had been under Russian rule for eight months celebrated their liberation by Ukrainian troops, reports Statista.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine has now liberated 63% of the territory invaded by the Russian army since the start of the invasion on February 24, or around 75,000 square kilometres (as of November 12).

The Putin-ordered invasion had enabled Moscow to secure or advance on one-fifth of Ukrainian territory by February-March 2022, or about 119,000 square km.

At the peak of the Russian invasion, counting the regions under its control before February 24, Russia occupied a little more than 160,000 square kilometres of its neighbour’s territory. But since then, the Russian withdrawal from the northern part of the country and the Ukrainian army's counter-offensives in the east and south have enabled Kiev to recover almost half of this area (47%).