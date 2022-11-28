Ukraine launches "Grain From Ukraine" scheme

Ukraine launches
"Grain from Ukraine" scheme will help provide grain to starving populations of the Global South. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London November 28, 2022

Ukraine has launched the "Grain From Ukraine'' scheme on Holodomor Memorial Day, the Kyiv Independent reported on November 27.

The initiative will see the delivery of grain to countries in the Global South including Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. As many as 60 cargo ships carrying crucial grain deliveries could be sent in the first six months of 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“Even as the country struggles with food shortages, devastated farmland and widespread blackouts, we will never forget our role as a responsible global citizen,” Zelenskiy said, the Guardian reported.

Ukraine is a major global supplier of grain worldwide; however, Russia blocked naval exports from Ukraine’s sea ports, escalating a global food crisis. Despite the signing and extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, freeing several key Ukrainian ports, Ukrainian officials accused Russia of slowing down the process of ship inspection and causing technical difficulties.

Although the deal has seen over 10mn tonnes of grain exported, Russian meddling caused 150 ships to queue in the Black Sea last month, meaning 3mn tonnes of grain was missing, Zelenskiy said.

Speaking to the G20 summit participants earlier this month, Zelenskiy encouraged leaders to join his “Grain from Ukraine” plan, to “help the poorest with food”. Andriy Yermak, the chief of Ukraine’s presidential staff, said that Ukraine will put aside agricultural products that partner countries can then purchase on behalf of countries vulnerable to famine.

“The programme envisages providing grain to at least 5mn people by the end of spring 2023,” Yermak wrote. The initiative will be in partnership with the World Food Programme.

More than 20 countries pledged financial support for the scheme at the International Summit on Food Security in Kyiv on November 26. Around $150mn has been raised with support from Poland, Belgium, France, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Japan and Canada.

German Chancellor Olaf said that “hunger must never again be used as a weapon” in a video address on the Holodomor Memorial Day, which remembers the man-made famine under the Soviet leadership that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33.

Already, Ukraine and Germany have co-ordinated a shipment of 27,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia. The shipment should feed 100,000 people for a year.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended for another 120 days on November 17. 

Related Content

Bond investors rush into high yielding bonds on receding EM debt crisis fears, but the polycrisis pressure is still on

The number of people without access to electricity is rising for the first time in decades, mostly in Africa

The Black Sea grain deal is about to expire. What is at stake for Africa?

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bond investors rush into high yielding bonds on receding EM debt crisis fears, but the polycrisis pressure is still on

The number of people without access to electricity is rising for the first time in decades, mostly in Africa

The Black Sea grain deal is about to expire. What is at stake for Africa?

News

Poland scrapes through to World Cup’s last 16 after humbling defeat by Argentina

Poland go through group stage for first time for 36 years, with Croatia poised to join them as the only CEE teams to progress.

Kazakh President Tokayev meets with Putin, Macron on first foreign tour after re-election

Tokayev highlights symbolism of visits as he reaches out to Europe but indicates Russia is still Kazakhstan’s main strategic partner.

Tehran and Moscow will create a joint trade council

Economic ties between Russia and Iran are rapidly deepening as the two countries are driven together by sanctions from the West.

Russia proposes Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan join “gas union”

Goal of proposed union is to coordinate transport of Russian gas across Central Asia as Moscow seeks new markets in response to Western sanctions.

Hungary braces for further conditionality terms for release of €13.3bn in EU funds

Commission set to approve Hungary’s plans to use €5.8bn of post-pandemic recovery fund money but it is likely to recommend continuing the suspension of €7.5bn in Cohesion Funds.

Poland scrapes through to World Cup’s last 16 after humbling defeat by Argentina
40 minutes ago
Kazakh President Tokayev meets with Putin, Macron on first foreign tour after re-election
9 hours ago
Tehran and Moscow will create a joint trade council
14 hours ago
Russia proposes Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan join “gas union”
1 day ago
Hungary braces for further conditionality terms for release of €13.3bn in EU funds
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    6 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    6 days ago
  4. Swedish funds have billions of euros of investor money frozen in Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    29 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 month ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss