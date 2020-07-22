Ukraine bus hostages freed after president’s intervention

Ukraine bus hostages freed after president’s intervention
By bne IntelliNews July 22, 2020

Hostages were freed unharmed from a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with the hostage-taker and agreed to one of the latter's bizarre demands. 

Passengers on the bus were held hostage at around 9am on July 21 by a gunman later named as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh, who had previous convictions, according to newswire reports. 

Kryvosh fired shots and threw explosives, which failed to detonate. 

Counter-terrorism officers surrounded the bus and cordoned off the city centre, but it was the president’s intervention that persuaded Kryvosh to allow the first three hostages to leave. 

Zelenskiy, who was meeting with the President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga on July 21, posted a short video in which he said: "Everyone should watch the 2005 film Earthlings.”

Earthlings is a US-made documentary film about humankind's dependence on animals for economic purposes. 

Among Kryvosh’s other demands — not complied with by the president — were for senior politicians to say publicly that they were terrorists. 

Shortly after Zelenskiy posted the video, security forces moved in to arrest Kryvosh and freed the remaining 10 hostages. After the terrorist was detained, firearms and grenades were seized, the interior ministry said in a statement. According to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, the gunman had a functioning pistol, a machine gun and a combat grenade.

“Congratulations to all those who fought all day for the liberation of people in Lutsk and, in fact, for their lives. We all experienced and followed the developments, worked out plans and changed them according to the situation. Human life is the most important value. We have not lost anyone,” Zelenskiy tweeted late on July 21. 

"13 hostages have been released. At the moment, each of them is being examined by doctors, food and water are being provided, and their relatives are being contacted. They will provide initial evidence," Avakov said after the gunman’s arrest.

Russia's Putin sets new 2030 goals as National Projects scaled back

The Kremlin has secured Putin's possible re-election for two six-year terms in 2024, but he risks running up to his re-election without having fulfilled the previous economic platform due to the coronavirus crisis.

BlackRock trims exposure to Borsa Istanbul equities citing Turkey’s likely economic trajectory in coming months

Other market news: Deutsche Bank local unit closed. Analyst says Turkey one of most vulnerable EMs to balance of payments trouble. TUSIAD calls on government to return to free market principles to draw back foreign investors. Honda Turkey for sale.

Turkey’s central bank returns to shorting dollar futures on Borsa Istanbul derivatives market

“Those administrating economy policy in Ankara have created, through public banks and the Central Bank, an open position of 45 billion dollars,” former Turkish central banker writes in op-ed.

EU leaders strike deal on post-coronavirus stimulus plan

European Union leaders reached agreement on a massive stimulus plan for the bloc’s economies in the early hours of July 21, after almost five days of intense talks. 

Shareholders rebel against Wizz Air CEO's bonus payment

Jozsef Varadi is expected to receive €533,000 in bonus payments on top of a base pay package is €2.8mn per year, despite the airline laying off staff and making use of the UK government's furlough scheme this spring.

