Ukraine-born startups raised more than half a billion dollars in 2019

Ukraine-born startups raised more than half a billion dollars in 2019
In 2019, the VC/PE funding volume for Ukrainian and Ukrainian-founded tech startups reached $544mn, up from $323mn in 2018
By Adrien Henni in Paris for East West Digital News March 12, 2020

In 2019, the venture capital and private equity funding volume for Ukrainian and Ukrainian-founded tech startups reached $544mn (up from $323mn in 2018 and $265mn in 2017), says AVentures Capital’s latest industry report ”DealBook of Ukraine”, reports Adrien Henni of Ukraine Digital News.

The performance was mostly due to a few large rounds involving companies with Ukrainian roots having established their headquartered in the USA. These companies are:

GitLab, whose last round in September 2019 pushed company valuation to some $2.75bn, and, which is planning direct listing for the end of this year 2020

Grammarly, which became a unicorn in October 2019 while securing $90mn in California;

People.ai, which AVentures Capital analysts believe is “on the way to become a unicorn,” following a $60mn round in May 2019.

A series of globally-successful Ukrainian (or Ukrainian-founded) companies attracted the interest of strategic players, international buy-out funds, and generate returns for early backers.

Among the exit deals highlighted in the report are:

The acquisition of AI Factory, a deepfake image and video startup with Ukrainian roots, by Snapchat in late 2019;

The purchase of Murka, a Ukrainian-founded social casino game publisher, by US investment firm Blackstone, in March 2019;

The acquisition of bus ticketing platform Busfor by Blablacar, whcih was completed in December 2019.

Early stage (seed and Series-A deals) accounted for only $46mn, according to the report, which notes that “access to early-stage capital remains a challenge.”

The role of Ukrainian funds remains modest, notes the report. “While most Ukrainian investors get involved only in seed-stage rounds, few participate in Series A deals. Thus, the better part of Series A funding comes from international investors. Ukraine-born companies typically build a physical presence in their target markets (USA/EU) and raise Series A-C there.”

What’s more, Ukrainian funds tended to invest less in 2019 than in previous years,” as most of them were waiting to raise a second fund, having distributed their first one.”

A dual dimension

Thus, last year’s evolutions confirms the dual dimension of the Ukrainian market. On the one hand, Ukraine continues to generate globally-successful tech startups, which manage to raise impressive amounts after moving their main office to their target markets – essentially the USA and Western Europe – while maintaining R&D capacities in their country of origin.

But, on the other hand, investment volumes in purely domestic terms (if excluding Ukrainian startups having moved abroad) remain very low: they range in dozens, not hundreds, of millions of US dollars per year.

This duality does not characterize only Ukraine: it is a challenge in many countries across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). In spite of recent achievements in terms of ecosystem development, these countries still fail to provide their native startup entrepreneurs with sufficient reasons to stay in their home country once they have reached a certain level of development.

M&As in the software development industry

AVentures Capital’s Dealbook pays due attention to mergers and acquisitions in the field of software development. A series of deals took place in this thriving industry last year, reflecting “a global consolidation trend among software development outsourcing companies,” according to the report.

Notably, in late 2019, a recently created company called InSoft Software bought a controlling stake in Rademade (Kyiv) while increasing its stake in Rozdoum (Kharkiv). Almost simultaneously Beetroot, a Swedish IT company with offices in five Ukrainian cities, acquired two other companies: Ukrainian Onlinico and Swedish Aducera.

Founded in 2012, AVentures Capital a major tech investment fund and M&A advisory from Ukraine. With over 20 companies in its portfolio, AVentures Capital targets tech entrepreneurs from Ukraine and other CEE countries to fuel their global expansion while leveraging on local R&D capacities.

AVentures Capital’s DealBook has been published every year since 2016, with participation from Ukraine Digital News. The report covers only the deals, which were announced publicly.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian independent game developers merge

Romanian online home decoration retailer raises €3.5mn in bonds

Polish software maker SoftwareHut boasts one of the fastest expansion rates in Europe

Tech

Romanian independent game developers merge

Bucharest-based game developer Amber will merge with Scorpius Games, another local independent game studio in the country.

Hungary's online retail sales expand 16% in 2019

Online gross domestic retail sales continued to grow at a dynamic pace in Hungary, reaching €1.85bn in 2019, according to a survey by economic researcher GKI Digital and price comparison site Arukereso.hu.

Romanian online home decoration retailer raises €3.5mn in bonds

The funds raised by Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, will be used to finance the company's accelerated development strategy.

Polish software maker SoftwareHut boasts one of the fastest expansion rates in Europe

Polish software developer SoftwareHut took 33rd place amongst European companies in the Financial Times' annual list of the fastest-growing 1,000 European companies.

Russian e-commerce major Wildberries to add self-employed vendor products to offering

Russia's largest e-commerce retailer Wildberries intends to sell the produce of self-employed individuals on its platform, Kommersant daily reported on March 2. The products would include artisanal apparel, footwear, accessories, and souvenirs.

Romanian independent game developers merge
1 day ago
Hungary's online retail sales expand 16% in 2019
1 day ago
Romanian online home decoration retailer raises €3.5mn in bonds
3 days ago
Polish software maker SoftwareHut boasts one of the fastest expansion rates in Europe
7 days ago
Russian e-commerce major Wildberries to add self-employed vendor products to offering
9 days ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. MACRO ADVISOR: Oil War: Who will blink first?
    4 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    2 days ago
  5. Polish schools and public facilities in lockdown as government steps up efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic
    1 day ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    25 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    21 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss